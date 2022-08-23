Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Fair master gardner booth teaches visitors about tick and Lyme disease prevention
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For those heading out to the New York State Fair this weekend and throughout next week, there aren’t just rides, food, and attractions to enjoy — there is plenty to learn, as well. At the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener booth in the...
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
localsyr.com
Bridge Street learns about the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition. Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!. Eileen...
localsyr.com
Secretary of State and DEC Commissioner visit New York State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, and new Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez took in all that the Great New York State Fair has to offer. Secretary Rodriguez started off the day at a naturalization ceremony for New Americans, a tradition at the State Fair. After that, he took a tour of the fairgrounds with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
See what food Andrew Donovan is trying at the State Fair each day
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Every day, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan is introducing Central New Yorkers to new food vendors or new menu items made by Fair favorites. Watch the savory segment everyday around 5:45pm on NewsChannel 9.
localsyr.com
Sunnking holds first paint recycling event
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking held their first paint recycling event at East Syracuse Minoa High School on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors were asked to sign up for the event. According to event organizer, Robert Burns, 2,300 people signed up for the electronics and paint recycling and over of those 1,300 said they were recycling paint.
localsyr.com
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
localsyr.com
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
The My Dream Summit makes its way to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Hundreds of minority business owners and professionals from across the state came to Syracuse for the My Dream Summit at the OnCenter. Journalists, speakers, and Fortune 500 executives shared words of wisdom and encouragement. The summit covered a wide range of topics like health, and the development of the black community. Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes III spoke at the event.”You must do inner work to power your dream becoming a reality in your outer world,” said Haynes. “If you do your inner work, which is your most important work it will power the transformation of your outer world…boom there it is!”
localsyr.com
California man charged with selling drugs at NYS Fairgrounds
Man arrested for selling and processing drugs at the State Fair. Geddes, NY (WSYR-TV) – A 27-year-old California has been arrested for selling drugs at the New York State Fair. State Police say Brian M. Johnston of Elk Grove, California was arrested Saturday following an investigation by the State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Team into narcotics sales at the State Fairgrounds.
localsyr.com
ALERT: Heat Advisory issued for much of CNY
A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central New York, including the Syracuse area on Monday from Noon till 7 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity combo. Heat indices for many in CNY Monday afternoon and early evening will range from the mid-90s...
localsyr.com
Nearly 300 guns taken off the streets during Utica gun buyback
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – 296 firearms, including 177 ghost guns, were taken off the streets and turned into law enforcement during a gun buyback event in Utica. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office held the event in conjunction with the Utica Police Department. Neighbors were able to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Everything you want to know about llamas
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It seems like everything is all about llamas nowadays. A farm from New Hampshire is attending the Fair for llama competitions. If you ever wondered about the history or characteristics of llamas be sure to watch this interview with Steve and Christie and a couple of very cooperative llamas.
localsyr.com
Fabulous Fair fun for Saturday, August 27
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re heading to the New York State Fair on Saturday, August 27, there is plenty in store for you to do!. Rally ‘Round The Trucks: Half a dozen food trucks join over 100 food vendors to participate in the Fair’s first-ever Food Truck Rally of 2022 around Chevy Court. The trucks will serve $2 samples of a signature menu item and some of their regular offerings. Check out the food trucks below:
localsyr.com
Rock and Roll legend Chubby Checker joins Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll Legend Chubby Checker joined Bridge Street Friday morning ahead of his Monday performance to chat with Steve and Christie. Chubby Checker talked about what he’s doing now, his history, and of course — showed us all his famous moves!
localsyr.com
Saylor wants to grow old with her forever family: Petsavers
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Saylor, a young Labrador retriever mix at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter in Jamesville. Saylor is a happy go lucky girl who loves...
Comments / 0