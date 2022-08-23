SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Hundreds of minority business owners and professionals from across the state came to Syracuse for the My Dream Summit at the OnCenter. Journalists, speakers, and Fortune 500 executives shared words of wisdom and encouragement. The summit covered a wide range of topics like health, and the development of the black community. Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes III spoke at the event.”You must do inner work to power your dream becoming a reality in your outer world,” said Haynes. “If you do your inner work, which is your most important work it will power the transformation of your outer world…boom there it is!”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO