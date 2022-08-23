Read full article on original website
Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man is behind bars after police said he set a fire that heavily damaged a trucking business in Carbon County Wednesday night. Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton was arrested and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe. He's an employee of Estes Express Lines, where...
Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results: TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140 DUI ARRESTS: 3 TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6 WRITTEN WARNINGS: […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Search and rescue teams working to locate a Nanticoke man reported missing earlier this month found human remains in the area of McDonald Street in Plymouth Township on Saturday. The victim has not yet been positively identified, according to the Luzerne...
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Schuylkill County detectives are attempting to located man that failed to appear for his court appearance. According to Schuylkill County Detectives and Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake's office, they are attempting to locate Timothy Burke, 29, of Port Carbon. Burke is described as a male, 5 feet 7...
A 17-year-old boy is in custody after being accused of killing a teen girl in Luzerne County. According to WNEP16, authorities say Alan Meyers, of Black Creek Township, shot the girl, also 17, in the head after 5 a.m. Saturday. State police reported the shooting took place on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township near Drums.
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa; Pocono Township Police. Scott A. Grant received a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, as well as a lifetime registration on the sex offender list, known as Megan's Law.
Plymouth Township (Luzerne County) - Human remains, the Luzerne County Coroner's Office says belong to an adult man, were found over an embankment near McDonald Street Saturday evening. Officials found the remains around 5:25 p.m. and transported them to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning,...
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A driver is now facing DUI charges after a crash into a home in Carbon County. The driver of the SUV that veered off of Route 54 and ended up completely inside a Nesquehoning home was drunk at the time of the April 22 crash, police said Thursday.
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported two burglaries at Schuylkill County locations. • Two speakers were stolen from a church on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township between Friday and Saturday. Police said the speakers are valued at $400. Troopers did not identify the church involved. • Troopers responded Saturday...
Berwick, Pa. — An employee at a snack food factory stole his co-workers' phones when they were left unattended, police say. Ramon Tejeda Pinales, 49, is now facing theft charges after he allegedly swiped an iPhone and a LG Stylo from his fellow employees at Wise Foods factory in Berwick. Terry Boyer, Wise operations manager, contacted Berwick police on July 7 to report both thefts, saying there was surveillance video...
Bloomsburg, Pa. — When Children and Youth workers spotted Oksana Zimmerman walking alongside the road earlier this month, they were immediately suspicious. The mother, who has an open case with the child protective agency, has a four-month-old baby who should have been with her, they told police. Instead, workers discovered Zimmerman had walked more than a mile from her home and allegedly left the infant unattended. Now she's facing felony...
A Lehighton man was sentenced on Thursday in five criminal case in Carbon County court and must enter an inpatient rehabilitation program. Nathan Miller, 21, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II on charges of one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related; and criminal mischief. He entered pleas to the charges before Nanovic on Monday.
