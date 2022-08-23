Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to an unusual spot
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of...
KCCI.com
Searching for Johnny: 40 Years Later
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The disappearance of Johnny Gosch is one of Iowa's longest running, and most notorious mysteries. In 1982, the 12-year-old paperboy in West Des Moines vanished without a trace. Forty years later, KCCI uncovers where the investigation stands, how his parents have lived with the...
Midwest Man In Pumpkin Sets New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
superhits1027.com
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
msn.com
Central Iowa gets up to 3 inches of rain, but drought conditions persist
Up to 3 inches of rain fell across parts of Iowa late Saturday and early Sunday, but it did little to ease the drought gripping sections of the state. The heaviest rain fell east of the northwestern Iowa areas in extreme drought and north of the southern Iowa areas in severe drought. Central Iowa, the area that got the majority of the rain, could get more Sunday night.
New Ag Facility Gives Iowa Students A Chance To Shape The Program
No farmers no food. A common phrase people in the agriculture industry use when talking about the importance of farming. While many people in Iowa understand where food comes from, there are still people that don’t. A survey from Cornell University found that around 48 percent of Americans say that they never or rarely seek out information on where their food comes from.
KCCI.com
One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?
If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
who13.com
Heavy Rain Falls Overnight In Central Iowa
Rainfall totals were quite heavy through the overnight in Central Iowa, with widespread totals in the 1 to 3 inch range. Totals as high as 4.50″ were reported. Rain will come to an end by noon in the state, and while a few storms are possible to the north, they should be much more isolated than last night.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
An Iowa Lake has 10 Times Over The Acceptable Level of E.coli
Much like several of our previous stories (black widows, pythons, brain-eating amoeba, etc), this one grosses me out and gives me the heebie-jeebies. Any reference to the bacterium E.coli, and I'll have some shivers down my spine. Ew. If you were to jump into one Iowa lake, it'd do a...
ourquadcities.com
Most Iowa lawmakers support hands-free cell phones while driving but won’t pass bill
Iowa struggles to pass a law to require hands-free driving when it comes to cell phones. We cover that and other issues with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil, who address legislation about hands-free driving. “What will it take? Political pressure,” Kaufmann said. “All...
Purchase of Sioux City Hard Rock nears end with Iowa approval
Officials have announced that the purchase acquisition of Sioux City Hard Rock has cleared another hurdle.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0