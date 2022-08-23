Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Related
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
thurstontalk.com
Getting Out and Living in West Olympia
West Olympia has an eclectic culture made up of its local history, its community of residents and its plentiful outdoor recreation. The close proximity of shopping, restaurants and parks on the west side makes for an overlap of employment and leisure. Altogether the atmosphere is both convenient and cozy. Being able to access your wants and needs while staying close to home is just one bonus of being on the west side, one with far reaching benefits.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Amanda Winans completes Tacoma-to-West Seattle swim
Carl Furfaro August 27, 2022 (7:27 pm) Went to Lincoln Park today, spur of the moment decision and if I’d read that she was doing this today I had forgotten. Got there maybe forty minutes before she completed her amazing feat. Was interesting that a harbor seal was hanging out near the crowd that was waiting for her, and then a few minutes before she reached the beach a mature sea lion was approaching from the south and seemed pretty intrigued by all the activity. The sea lion was at most a hundred feet from the support team’s boat as she swam the last seventy feet or so.
The Suburban Times
I-5 HOV construction in Tacoma is really done. …no really. …it is
Washington State Department of Transportation news story. Yes Doc, it’s true. We’re wrapping up major construction on I-5 in Tacoma. This morning, Friday, Aug. 26, we opened a new section of the southbound HOV lane on I-5 from the Port of Tacoma Road, connecting to the westbound SR 16 HOV lane. Tonight, crews will remove temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and open the northbound HOV lane from the SR 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out
My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Taken to shelter – August 27, 2022 2:38 pm
Neutered male mixed breed dog found at SW Alaska and California Way SW today. Brought to Seattle Animal Shelter by a Good Sam. Owner can call (206)386-4294 and/or email animalcare@seattle.gov.
Chronicle
DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 years of construction on I-5 in Tacoma wraps up with opening of HOV lanes this weekend
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades of work, construction on Interstate 5 in Tacoma is finally wrapping up. The completion of HOV lanes in Tacoma this weekend will be the end of a 22-year project to build carpool lanes between I-5, state Route 16 and state Route 167 in Pierce County.
After three tries, pet cemetery becomes historical landmark
KENT, Wash. — After three attempts to get a local pet cemetery designated a historic landmark, a community group has finally found success. The King County Landmarks Commission designated the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery a historic landmark on Thursday. Community members and advocates have been trying to protect the cemetery,...
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
The Suburban Times
West Pierce Fire stays sharp with training
West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. We had the opportunity to participate in some technical rescue training this week with other local fire departments, which was focused on trench rescue. Trainings like this help us to keep our skills sharp so we are ready for any 9-1-1 call that comes in.
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
Chronicle
'Overtaken by Plant Life': Offut Lake Residents Want to Tax Themselves to Battle Algae, Weeds
Some Offut Lake property owners want to form a new lake management district (LMD) to reduce toxic algae blooms and limit weed growth. The Thurston County Board of Commissioners reviewed the petition during a Wednesday meeting, about two months after residents submitted the petition. The lake is south of Waldrick Road and east of Old Highway 99 and Millersylvania State Park.
thurstontalk.com
Must-See Gardens in Thurston County
Thurston County has all kids of outdoor activities, from boating on local lakes to taking long hikes. But the beauty of our county is also great to just sit and enjoy! Charming and tranquil gardens located all across Thurston County are perfect to take a breath and relax. If you are need of a dose of beauty, check out one of these must-see gardens in Thurston County.
q13fox.com
1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle. Police arrived, and while they were on scene,...
Ferry damaged during 'hard landing' in West Seattle could be out of service through the year
SEATTLE — The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in West Seattle could be out of service the rest of the year. Washington State Ferries tweeted the Cathlamet was towed from the Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island to Everett Ship Repair on Aug. 24. There it will go into dry dock for repairs.
Comments / 3