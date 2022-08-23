ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Getting Out and Living in West Olympia

West Olympia has an eclectic culture made up of its local history, its community of residents and its plentiful outdoor recreation. The close proximity of shopping, restaurants and parks on the west side makes for an overlap of employment and leisure. Altogether the atmosphere is both convenient and cozy. Being able to access your wants and needs while staying close to home is just one bonus of being on the west side, one with far reaching benefits.
OLYMPIA, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Amanda Winans completes Tacoma-to-West Seattle swim

Carl Furfaro August 27, 2022 (7:27 pm) Went to Lincoln Park today, spur of the moment decision and if I’d read that she was doing this today I had forgotten. Got there maybe forty minutes before she completed her amazing feat. Was interesting that a harbor seal was hanging out near the crowd that was waiting for her, and then a few minutes before she reached the beach a mature sea lion was approaching from the south and seemed pretty intrigued by all the activity. The sea lion was at most a hundred feet from the support team’s boat as she swam the last seventy feet or so.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

I-5 HOV construction in Tacoma is really done. …no really. …it is

Washington State Department of Transportation news story. Yes Doc, it’s true. We’re wrapping up major construction on I-5 in Tacoma. This morning, Friday, Aug. 26, we opened a new section of the southbound HOV lane on I-5 from the Port of Tacoma Road, connecting to the westbound SR 16 HOV lane. Tonight, crews will remove temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and open the northbound HOV lane from the SR 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
TACOMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out

My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
CENTRALIA, WA
Outsider.com

Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

After three tries, pet cemetery becomes historical landmark

KENT, Wash. — After three attempts to get a local pet cemetery designated a historic landmark, a community group has finally found success. The King County Landmarks Commission designated the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery a historic landmark on Thursday. Community members and advocates have been trying to protect the cemetery,...
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia: It's the water (level)

A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire stays sharp with training

West Pierce Fire & Rescue social media post. We had the opportunity to participate in some technical rescue training this week with other local fire departments, which was focused on trench rescue. Trainings like this help us to keep our skills sharp so we are ready for any 9-1-1 call that comes in.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

'Overtaken by Plant Life': Offut Lake Residents Want to Tax Themselves to Battle Algae, Weeds

Some Offut Lake property owners want to form a new lake management district (LMD) to reduce toxic algae blooms and limit weed growth. The Thurston County Board of Commissioners reviewed the petition during a Wednesday meeting, about two months after residents submitted the petition. The lake is south of Waldrick Road and east of Old Highway 99 and Millersylvania State Park.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Must-See Gardens in Thurston County

Thurston County has all kids of outdoor activities, from boating on local lakes to taking long hikes. But the beauty of our county is also great to just sit and enjoy! Charming and tranquil gardens located all across Thurston County are perfect to take a breath and relax. If you are need of a dose of beauty, check out one of these must-see gardens in Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police

TACOMA, Wash. - One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle. Police arrived, and while they were on scene,...
TACOMA, WA

