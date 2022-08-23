ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids

A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022

It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mix 95.7FM

New Grand Rapids-Area Splash Pad Opens This Weekend

The newest splash pad in the Grand Rapids area is opening this weekend at Gezon Park at 1940 52nd St. Last fall we told you abut the $6 million in upgrades coming to Gezon Park in Wyoming- well, phase one is now complete!. Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll said in a...
Mix 95.7FM

LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale

Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
Mix 95.7FM

DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder

Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Ionia Elementary School Closed Monday Morning After Bomb Threat

Officials report that after receiving a bomb threat an Ionia Elementary School is closed on Monday August 22nd, 2022. A post on Boyce Elementary School's social media accounts reads,. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are sending this communication within our commitment to keep...
Mix 95.7FM

Ottawa County Sheriff Says To Watch Out For The Mailbox Bandit

Just when people thought porch pirates were the new package thieves someone has gone old school and started stealing checks from mailboxes. Back in the day thieves used to rob banks because that is where the money was. Since checks were invented the money has moved to a much easier location for criminals to steal from you or businesses.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

