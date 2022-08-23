Read full article on original website
New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
Special 60th Anniversary Show for Grand Haven’s Music Fountains
For generations, people have been heading to Grand Haven to stare at Dewey Hill just after dusk each night. They wait patiently for a single stream of water to shoot up in the air and make the announcement: "Good Evening and welcome, I am the Grand Haven Musical Fountain." How...
Cider Fest Set As Local Winery & Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years
Running a restaurant is a tough business, so anytime someone can make it successful for any amount of time is impressive. But one West Michigan's history goes back 50 years, and they're set to celebrate it. Crane's began as a simple farm back in 1916 when the Crane family bought...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
Wear White & Be Fancy: This Traveling Dinner Party, Le Dîner en Blanc, is Coming to Grand Rapids in September
You do not understand how excited I am to see this coming to Grand Rapids. One of my mother's close friends is a member and invited my mother to this exclusive all-while attired dinner in a secret location. Le Dîner en Blanc is coming to Grand Rapids in September!
CeCe Peniston Set To Headline Grand Rapids Community Concert
R&B and Pop superstar CeCe Peniston has been announced as the headliner for the first ever 'One Community' West Michigan Concert. The concert is part of the 'One Community West MI' day of events on Saturday, September 17th at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Who is performing in...
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
New Grand Rapids-Area Splash Pad Opens This Weekend
The newest splash pad in the Grand Rapids area is opening this weekend at Gezon Park at 1940 52nd St. Last fall we told you abut the $6 million in upgrades coming to Gezon Park in Wyoming- well, phase one is now complete!. Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll said in a...
West Michigan Slurpee Fans Have 2 Options For “Bring Your Own Cup Day”
After a two-year break because of Covid-19, one of the greatest days of the year is happening this Saturday, August 27th. It's the return of 7-Eleven's "Bring Your Own Cup Day" What Is "Bring Your Own Cup Day"?. 7-Eleven offers 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a Slurpee in any...
LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale
Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
How Old Are The Rollercoasters At Michigan’s Adventure In Muskegon
While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail...
DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder
Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
Grand Rapids Art Museum Set To Welcome Muppet Creator’s Exhibit
The Muppets are set to take...Grand Rapids! The Grand Rapids Art Museum has announced that 'The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited' will be visiting the museum for a limited run this fall/winter. When Is The Jim Henson Exhibit In Grand Rapids?. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will run from...
BREAKING: Jury Finds Duo Guilty of Michigan Governor Abduction Conspiracy
A Federal Jury in Grand Rapids has now convicted two men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, were on trial as the main conspirators in the abduction attempt on Governor Whitmer in 2020. The new trial...
When Can you Pass or Not Pass a School Bus in Michigan? Great Question!
School is back in session for most school districts, and thousands of students will be riding the bus. It's a time to really be careful when driving and you approach a stopping or stopped school bus. Why? The kids, of course. But, the age old question pops up every year, when must I stop, or when can I pass.
Ionia Elementary School Closed Monday Morning After Bomb Threat
Officials report that after receiving a bomb threat an Ionia Elementary School is closed on Monday August 22nd, 2022. A post on Boyce Elementary School's social media accounts reads,. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are sending this communication within our commitment to keep...
Ottawa County Sheriff Says To Watch Out For The Mailbox Bandit
Just when people thought porch pirates were the new package thieves someone has gone old school and started stealing checks from mailboxes. Back in the day thieves used to rob banks because that is where the money was. Since checks were invented the money has moved to a much easier location for criminals to steal from you or businesses.
It’s Kobe Bryant Day! Here is how Michigan families paid their respects
Happy Kobe Bryant Day! Black Mamba Day! Mamba Day!. The day was commemorated on August 24 in 2020 in Los Angeles and Orange County. However, many fans worldwide celebrate the legacy of Kobe on this day. Here are some ways that Michigan remembers The Black Mamba. In 2020, the Varnum...
