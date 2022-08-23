For Yaw Owusu Darko, going to Goodwin Park on Saturday mornings is a routine. It’s an opportunity for him to bird-watch, take a walk and enjoy the open green space. However, his first impression of Greater Hartford wasn’t quite so green. When he and his family first moved from Ghana to Hartford when he was 10 years old, it was winter time and too cold to go out exploring.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO