Milford, CT

Norwalk schools reach tentative deal with teachers union

NORWALK — The city’s public schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced this week. Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, said they were pleased with the deal, which still requires ratification by union members and the approval of the Board of Education.
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings

NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Stamford schools’ state test scores plummet from pre-pandemic era

STAMFORD — Stamford students performed well below pre-pandemic levels in their first year back to full in-person learning since the spread of COVID-19, according to the latest standardized test figures released by the state. Students in Stamford in grades 4-8 scored lower in every category in the 2020-21 school...
WestConn students return, this time as ‘Wolves’

DANBURY — Western Connecticut State University’s midtown campus was bustling Friday with students moving in at the start of the fall semester and participating in the first day of Welcome Week. As part of the festivities, officials unveiled the logo of the university’s new mascot. The roughly...
Diversity and open space help make Hartford home for Ghana native

For Yaw Owusu Darko, going to Goodwin Park on Saturday mornings is a routine. It’s an opportunity for him to bird-watch, take a walk and enjoy the open green space. However, his first impression of Greater Hartford wasn’t quite so green. When he and his family first moved from Ghana to Hartford when he was 10 years old, it was winter time and too cold to go out exploring.
New Haven to transform eight underutilized buildings to community hubs

NEW HAVEN — More community centers will emerge throughout the city in coming months. City officials, at a press conference Friday, addressed area nonprofits, encouraging them to apply to host all-ages programming for free at underutilized buildings in various neighborhoods. The citywide initiative is focused on creating eight new youth and community centers.
Durham residents get input on new grocery store

DURHAM — As the town seeks to bolster commercial development, the Economic Development Commission is asking residents to complete an online survey gauging interest in a larger grocery store. The three-question survey, which closes August 31, asks respondents to identify what type of grocery store they want in Durham....
Torrington hospital holding community health forum

TORRINGTON — Charlotte Hungerford Hospital will present a public forum to discuss the Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. The Community Health Priorities public forum and listening session will held from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Torrington City Hall auditorium, 140 Main St., Torrington. People are...
Fair Haven Heights neighbors band together to restore piece of the past

NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project

BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
New West Hartford pharmacy aims for one-on-one customer service

WEST HARTFORD — Rachel Nentwick knows what it’s like to be a pharmacist who doesn’t have enough time for their customers. At least, that was the experience Nentwick said she had working at CVS, a business she’s now in direct competition with. As the managing pharmacist...
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
