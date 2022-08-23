Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Brookfield school resource officer always thinks ‘what would I do if?’ How he helps keep kids safe
BROOKFIELD — A bullet proof vest strapped to his chest with a handgun and stun gun on his belt, Sean Flynn stood ready with a smile underneath his sun glasses as new students filtered into the Whisconier Middle School building for a walk-around tour on Tuesday. “This is the...
Register Citizen
1 in 3 Greenwich students tested positive for COVID-19 during last school year, analysis shows
GREENWICH — When it comes to COVID-19 trends, the Greenwich Public Schools reflected the ebb and flow of the virus and its variants in the community during the 2021-22 scholastic year, with low numbers in fall followed by a large spike in mid-winter and a secondary surge in late spring.
Register Citizen
Norwalk schools reach tentative deal with teachers union
NORWALK — The city’s public schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers union, officials announced this week. Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Mary Yordon, president of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers, said they were pleased with the deal, which still requires ratification by union members and the approval of the Board of Education.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Public Schools welcome 79 new teachers: ‘We know that you can make that difference’
GREENWICH — As Greenwich Public Schools revs up for the 2022-23 school year, 79 new teachers converged at Greenwich High School. The group donned name tags and shook hands during the first day of new teacher orientation. At this year’s annual event, Superintendent Toni Jones spoke about a few new beginnings for the district.
Register Citizen
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings
NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Register Citizen
Stamford schools’ state test scores plummet from pre-pandemic era
STAMFORD — Stamford students performed well below pre-pandemic levels in their first year back to full in-person learning since the spread of COVID-19, according to the latest standardized test figures released by the state. Students in Stamford in grades 4-8 scored lower in every category in the 2020-21 school...
Register Citizen
WestConn students return, this time as ‘Wolves’
DANBURY — Western Connecticut State University’s midtown campus was bustling Friday with students moving in at the start of the fall semester and participating in the first day of Welcome Week. As part of the festivities, officials unveiled the logo of the university’s new mascot. The roughly...
Register Citizen
Diversity and open space help make Hartford home for Ghana native
For Yaw Owusu Darko, going to Goodwin Park on Saturday mornings is a routine. It’s an opportunity for him to bird-watch, take a walk and enjoy the open green space. However, his first impression of Greater Hartford wasn’t quite so green. When he and his family first moved from Ghana to Hartford when he was 10 years old, it was winter time and too cold to go out exploring.
Register Citizen
New Haven to transform eight underutilized buildings to community hubs
NEW HAVEN — More community centers will emerge throughout the city in coming months. City officials, at a press conference Friday, addressed area nonprofits, encouraging them to apply to host all-ages programming for free at underutilized buildings in various neighborhoods. The citywide initiative is focused on creating eight new youth and community centers.
Register Citizen
Greenwich students score lower on state tests than pre-COVID levels but top CT average
GREENWICH — State assessment scores for students in Greenwich Public Schools dropped slightly from the 2018-19 school year to the 2021-22 school year, according to newly released data from the Connecticut Department of Education. Greenwich students were among the first to return to classrooms in September 2020 during the...
Register Citizen
Durham residents get input on new grocery store
DURHAM — As the town seeks to bolster commercial development, the Economic Development Commission is asking residents to complete an online survey gauging interest in a larger grocery store. The three-question survey, which closes August 31, asks respondents to identify what type of grocery store they want in Durham....
Register Citizen
Torrington hospital holding community health forum
TORRINGTON — Charlotte Hungerford Hospital will present a public forum to discuss the Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan. The Community Health Priorities public forum and listening session will held from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Torrington City Hall auditorium, 140 Main St., Torrington. People are...
Register Citizen
Fair Haven Heights neighbors band together to restore piece of the past
NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
Register Citizen
Greenwich nonprofit funds research to treat childhood Alzheimer’s: ‘We have changed that picture’
GREENWICH — The fifth annual DART to The Finish charity walk will be held on Sept. 24 with supporters stepping off at 8 a.m. at Greenwich Point Park to support Dana’s Angels Research Trust. DART is a local nonprofit that supports research into Niemann-Pick type C disease, a...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Register Citizen
Two CT Republicans running for statewide office face Monday deadline to qualify for full public elections grant
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Republicans running for statewide office in Connecticut face a 5 p.m. deadline Monday to qualify for the full $968,250 grant through the Citizen Elections Program. Norwalk attorney Jessica Kordas, the party’s nominee for state Attorney General, and West...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project
BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
Register Citizen
New West Hartford pharmacy aims for one-on-one customer service
WEST HARTFORD — Rachel Nentwick knows what it’s like to be a pharmacist who doesn’t have enough time for their customers. At least, that was the experience Nentwick said she had working at CVS, a business she’s now in direct competition with. As the managing pharmacist...
Register Citizen
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
