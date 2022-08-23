Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
New Summer Dance Festival Is This Weekend in Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind Summer Dance Festival with food trucks and Michigan-made beer is this weekend in Grand Rapids!. Grand Rapids Ballet Company Hosts First Summer Dance Festival August 26 & 27. In 2022, Grand Rapids Ballet Company is celebrating it's 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, they are hosting the...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Cider Fest Set As Local Winery & Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years
Running a restaurant is a tough business, so anytime someone can make it successful for any amount of time is impressive. But one West Michigan's history goes back 50 years, and they're set to celebrate it. Crane's began as a simple farm back in 1916 when the Crane family bought...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022
It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
Things You’ll See at ArtPrize in Downtown Grand Rapids
ArtPrize kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, September 15th and will run through Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The independent international art competition celebrates artists working in all medium from anywhere in the world. There are several things you will see on the streets of downtown Grand Rapids during...
Wear White & Be Fancy: This Traveling Dinner Party, Le Dîner en Blanc, is Coming to Grand Rapids in September
You do not understand how excited I am to see this coming to Grand Rapids. One of my mother's close friends is a member and invited my mother to this exclusive all-while attired dinner in a secret location. Le Dîner en Blanc is coming to Grand Rapids in September!
CeCe Peniston Set To Headline Grand Rapids Community Concert
R&B and Pop superstar CeCe Peniston has been announced as the headliner for the first ever 'One Community' West Michigan Concert. The concert is part of the 'One Community West MI' day of events on Saturday, September 17th at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Who is performing in...
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
Grand Rapids’ Royals Restaurant to Reopen as Pizza Joint
A shuttered Grand Rapids' diner is getting new life as a pizza restaurant. In June we told you that Royals in Grand Rapids' East Hills neighborhood would be temporarily closing. Royals has had a rough go, taking over the old Johnny B'z space at 701 Wealthy in March of 2020,...
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
New Grand Rapids-Area Splash Pad Opens This Weekend
The newest splash pad in the Grand Rapids area is opening this weekend at Gezon Park at 1940 52nd St. Last fall we told you abut the $6 million in upgrades coming to Gezon Park in Wyoming- well, phase one is now complete!. Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll said in a...
West Michigan Slurpee Fans Have 2 Options For “Bring Your Own Cup Day”
After a two-year break because of Covid-19, one of the greatest days of the year is happening this Saturday, August 27th. It's the return of 7-Eleven's "Bring Your Own Cup Day" What Is "Bring Your Own Cup Day"?. 7-Eleven offers 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a Slurpee in any...
LOOK: West Michigan Concert Venue, Historic Building Up For Sale
Last month we told you that a unique West Michigan music venue would be permanently closing after 11 years in operation. Now the historic building has been listed for sale. Take a tour of the renovated space originally built in 1919 below. Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake is Shutting...
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
It’s Not The Grand Castle Apartments, But This Chicago Castle Is For Sale
The first time I drove by The Grand Castle Apartments in Grandville I had to do a double take. It was the biggest castle structure I had ever seen in my life. If you've ever wanted a place that looks like a castle but is an actual home, then you should check out this house for sale in Chicago. It could make your dream of being the king or queen of the castle a reality.
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
Boosting With Pride: Let’s Support West Michigan’s School Clubs and Groups
After well over two years of constant disruptions, West Michigan and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting back to school. That's why Townsquare Media Grand Rapids and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.
Grand Rapids Named One of the Happiest and Smiliest Cities in The US
They say that money can't buy you happiness, but apparently living in Grand Rapids can give you some. According to data analysts at HouseFresh Grand Rapids is ranked 11th in Happiest Cities in America, and we're smiling a little more, because we're 9th in the US at being the smiliest.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Basic or Bougie: Here Are The Cheapest And Most Expensive Coffee Options in Grand Rapids
I truly believe the way you enjoy your coffee says a lot about you. Not that there is a wrong way to get your caffeine fix. Some of us take it as seriously as picking out a new car, while others just need to keep the engine running. So if...
