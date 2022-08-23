UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo is very happy to welcome home Red Panda Mei Lin after being away for a year at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Mei Lin is a female Red Panda born in 2019 to parents Ming Yue & Muse who both tragically passed away due to illness in 2021. The devastating loss of Ming Yue & Muse prompted several improvements to the Red Panda Habitat and the development of new Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommendations. Mei Lin is one of two pandas in a blood-related family who live at the zoo and when she reached maturity in 2021, she was transferred to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO