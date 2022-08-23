ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Never Talk to Strangers Free Online

Cast: Rebecca De Mornay Antonio Banderas Dennis Miller Len Cariou Harry Dean Stanton. Sarah Taylor, a police psychologist, meets a mysterious and seductive young man, Tony Ramirez, and falls in love with him. As a cause of this relationship, she changes her personality when she begins to receive anonymous telephone calls.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Return of Swamp Thing Free Online

Cast: Louis Jourdan Heather Locklear Sarah Douglas Dick Durock Joey Sagal. The Swamp Thing returns to battle the evil Dr. Arcane, who has a new science lab full of creatures transformed by genetic mutation, and chooses Heather Locklear as his new object of affection. Is The Return of Swamp Thing...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Feast II: Sloppy Seconds Free Online

Cast: Diane Ayala Goldner Jenny Wade Clu Gulager Carl Anthony Payne II Hanna Putnam. The monsters have made it into a small neighboring town in the middle of nowhere and the locals have to band with the survivors of the bar' slaughter to figure out how to survive. Is Feast...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, and More Anime Are Coming to Netflix

Netflix is beefing up its lineup of anime content following a new partnership with Nippon TV. This new partnership sees Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, and other anime coming to Netflix sometime soon. The new distribution deal between Netflix and Nippon TV was announced recently, and it is for the...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Laughton
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Maureen O'hara
The Guardian

Appearing on University Challenge was terrifying – now I’m setting the questions

“What is the title of the semi-autobiographical novel published in 1963 by an American-born writer under the pseudonym Victoria Lucas?”. “Although she died young, the French composer Lili Boulanger produced a significant body of vocal and instrumental works with great impact in the music world. Here’s the Women’s Philharmonic performing one of the last pieces Boulanger completed. Which season is being celebrated here?”
EDUCATION
epicstream.com

Spy x Family Gets an Adorable New Visual Featuring Anya Forger

With the second half releasing in just a bit over a month, Spy x Family released a new visual featuring fan-favorite Anya Forger in a cute yukata. The visual is illustrated by Yumi Shimojo and was shared via the official Spy x Family anime Twitter account. There, details about upcoming announcements regarding the show were teased.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy