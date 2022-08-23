Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
wbiw.com
Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois
DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
wbiw.com
A portion of Lincoln Avenue will be closed Tuesday for construction
BEDFORD – A portion of Lincoln Avenue from 15th Street to John Williams Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, August 30th, and Wednesday, August 31st for road construction. The road will be open every evening. The construction schedule is dependent on weather conditions. The postal service has been notified...
wbiw.com
Two injured in motorcycle accident on Tunnelton Road
BEDFORD – Two motorcycle drivers were injured after one driver lost control of his motorcycles in gravel on Tunnelton Road Wednesday afternoon and the other laid their bike down to avoid a collision. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, officers responded to the accident scene at 3:58...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 26, 2022
1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
BPD arrested teens after they steal a truck, and attempt to steal another car armed with a loaded handgun
BEDFORD – Two teens were arrested Thursday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a male teen attempting to enter a home in the 1700 block of Linwood Drive. The male teen was related to the home occupant. The caller told police the teens had stolen a truck...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested for domestic battery and strangulation charges
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Friday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to a home at 425 N Street at 12:07 a.m. While en route, a Bedford dispatch advised that the female involved had left the home on foot. When police arrived at the home...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Obituary: Max S. Harrison
Max S. Harrison age 68 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on March 14, 1954 to James S. Harrison and Dovie (Sowders) Harrison. Max was a mechanic. and graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1972.
wbiw.com
The complete list of those running in Lawrence County school board races
BEDFORD – Noon today was the deadline to file to run for the Lawrence County School Board races. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Twelve people have filed for the North Lawrence...
wbiw.com
Stars suffer three losses at Indian Creek
TRAFALGAR – Bedford North Lawrence went 0-3 during Saturday’s tournament at Indian Creek. The Stars suffered a 25-10, 25-19 loss to Indian Creek in the opening match, fell to Alexandria 25-19, 25-14 in the second, then capped the day with a 25-13, 25-12 loss to Greencastle. “It feels...
wbiw.com
Stars finish 24th in crowded Tiger Run
LOUISVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 24th among a 30-team field in the annual Tiger Run, hosted by Louisville St. Xavier, during boys cross country action on Saturday. The Stars totaled 685 points. St. Xavier won the meet with 92 points, followed by CYK Homeschool (208) and Floyd Central...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
New Albany girls soccer tops BNL 12-1
NEW ALBANY – New Albany scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and 10 goals in the first half while rolling to a 12-1 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. The Stars (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) recorded...
wbiw.com
North kickers edge BNL 2-1
BEDFORD – Bloomington North squeezed out a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Bedford North Lawrence during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. The Cougars posted goals from Stefan Bartlett and Russell Bilohlavek, and clanged shots off the post five times, to conquer the Stars (1-1-1). Bartlett blasted home a...
Comments / 0