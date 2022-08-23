ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbiw.com

Drivers name released in a fatal accident in Dubois

DUBOIS CO. -Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m. Dubois County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

A portion of Lincoln Avenue will be closed Tuesday for construction

BEDFORD – A portion of Lincoln Avenue from 15th Street to John Williams Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday, August 30th, and Wednesday, August 31st for road construction. The road will be open every evening. The construction schedule is dependent on weather conditions. The postal service has been notified...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two injured in motorcycle accident on Tunnelton Road

BEDFORD – Two motorcycle drivers were injured after one driver lost control of his motorcycles in gravel on Tunnelton Road Wednesday afternoon and the other laid their bike down to avoid a collision. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, officers responded to the accident scene at 3:58...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 26, 2022

1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after ISP troopers find drugs in a home on State Road 450

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on drug charges. Indiana State Police arrested 35-year-old Timothy Myers on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance. According to a...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after domestic dispute will face additional charges after struggling with officers

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday, when Bedford Police officers were called to 209 Lincoln Avenue after a report of a domestic fight. While en route, the dispatcher told officers the caller was in the basement and the accused male was upstairs. They were also told there was an active protective order against 60-year-old William Crawford. He was not to have contact with the woman.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Max S. Harrison

Max S. Harrison age 68 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 12:25 p.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on March 14, 1954 to James S. Harrison and Dovie (Sowders) Harrison. Max was a mechanic. and graduate of Bedford High School Class of 1972.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Stars suffer three losses at Indian Creek

TRAFALGAR – Bedford North Lawrence went 0-3 during Saturday’s tournament at Indian Creek. The Stars suffered a 25-10, 25-19 loss to Indian Creek in the opening match, fell to Alexandria 25-19, 25-14 in the second, then capped the day with a 25-13, 25-12 loss to Greencastle. “It feels...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

Stars finish 24th in crowded Tiger Run

LOUISVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence finished 24th among a 30-team field in the annual Tiger Run, hosted by Louisville St. Xavier, during boys cross country action on Saturday. The Stars totaled 685 points. St. Xavier won the meet with 92 points, followed by CYK Homeschool (208) and Floyd Central...
LAWRENCE, IN
wbiw.com

New Albany girls soccer tops BNL 12-1

NEW ALBANY – New Albany scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and 10 goals in the first half while rolling to a 12-1 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. The Stars (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) recorded...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

North kickers edge BNL 2-1

BEDFORD – Bloomington North squeezed out a thrilling 2-1 triumph over Bedford North Lawrence during boys high school soccer action on Saturday. The Cougars posted goals from Stefan Bartlett and Russell Bilohlavek, and clanged shots off the post five times, to conquer the Stars (1-1-1). Bartlett blasted home a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

