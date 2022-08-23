ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

Trial date set: Juveniles transfers to Angola on hold

By Ariel Salk
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A two-day trial has been set for a federal lawsuit that would stop the transfer of juveniles to Angola at the Middle District Courthouse of Louisiana Tuesday.

Attorneys representing Louisiana youth and their families, including Attorney Ron Haley filed an emergency motion last week to stop the transfer of juveniles to Angola.

In July, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the plan to transfer the juveniles with little details on how or when this would take place. Haley said the state confirmed with Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick during a telephone conference that they do not plan to transfer the juveniles until Sept.15. The judge ordered the state to submit a detailed plan to the court by Sept. 2, according to Haley.

The state has until tomorrow to provide a list of juveniles they plan to transfer to the adult prison as well as their guardians’ information. Haley said the judge gave their team until Monday to interview the youths residing in Bridge City Center for Youth.

The trial has been set for September 6-7.

Watch the full presser Haley held Tuesday afternoon below:

The governor’s office shared the following statement Tuesday regarding plans to transfer juvenile inmates:

The governor and secretary of OJJ have spoken on multiple occasions about the need to transfer some juvenile offenders temporarily to the Angola facility, which is the best option available at this time. In addition, they are also working on more permanent long term solutions. The issues are complex and officials are working diligently to develop a plan that will meet the needs of the youth, support them in their rehabilitation and ensure their safety as well as that of the staff and community.  The plan is a work in progress.

Office of the Governor

