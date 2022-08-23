Read full article on original website
Annual Bill Keating Jr, Great Ohio River Swim raising river awareness and funds for Adventure Crew
CINCINNATI — Standing on the banks of the Ohio River, Caroline Keating is proud of how far this swim has come. “When it started in 2007, there was such a bad rap to the Ohio, and we have cleaned that up a little. There’s been a lot of work going into cleaning the river and every year we get more and more swimmers to come out and do it and talk about what a cool experience it is," said Keating.
Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies
CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
Police: 1 critically injured after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 2510 Nottingham road around 8:41 p.m. According to police, the victim is being transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries. This is a developing story that will be...
Police: Man dead after shooting, crash near Cincinnati State that prompted lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on the scene. It happened around 9: 30 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash.
1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide
CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
Summery weekend for Cincinnati
Hot temperatures and increasing humidity are in the forecast for the weekend. Spotty showers are possible by Sunday.
Vigil to remember missing 4-year-old girl from Warren County found dead in pond held on Saturday
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Hamilton Township police will join a family in remembering a 4-year-old girl who drowned a year ago. Emerie Schandorf-Woode was found in a pond near her home in Maineville on Aug. 22 of last year. Since her death, the community held a celebration to mark what...
Driver expected to be okay after car crashes into pond overnight
CINCINNATI — A car plunged into a pond outside of a Reading Apartment Complex overnight on Sunday. The incident happened just after midnight near the Lakshore Drive Apartments near Reading and Galbraith Roads. At this time, we know that dispatch received multiple calls when the car went into the...
Police: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and SWAT members were on the scene of a standoff in Oakley Friday evening. Police said the incident started just after 4 p.m. with a 911 hang up call that came from an apartment building. Sources tell WLWT it was the sixth 911 call from...
A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
Florence police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed
FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 42 Saturday night. Police say officers responded around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to the far eastbound lane of U.S. 42. Officials say a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and wasn't...
New details emerge about suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Covington mother
NEWPORT, Ky. — A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Covington mother was arraigned in court Friday. Now, new details are emerging about the alleged driver's record on the road. According to court documents, 60-year-old Mark Phipps was arrested less than a month ago for...
Lakota East community honors 2022 graduate killed in car crash at football game
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It’s only the second week of football season in the tri-state area but Friday’s game will hold a special meaning for one school. Players at Lakota East High School are dedicating tonight’s game to former student and football player 19-year-old Caleb Vanhooser.
Family and friends of 6-year-old Lyla Johnson release balloons in her memory
CINCINNATI — Sunday family and friends gather to celebrate the life of Iyla Johnson. Just last Sunday, she wasshot and killed by her father, Eric Johnson. Iyla was affectionately known as a social butterfly to her family and friends. Singing, dancing and karate were just a few of her favorite activities. Family honoring that bubbly, bright spirit who would have been going into the first grade this year.
Mazunte now offering its popular margarita as canned cocktail
Cincinnati taco spot Mazunte Taqueria is now offering its popular margaritas by the can. The restaurant partnered with Karrikin Spirits to release the Mazunte Margarita, which has been a customer favorite since Mazunte Taqueria opened in 2013. The canned cocktail was developed using Mazunte's classic margarita recipe, which uses pure...
CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
Monday weather outlook: Afternoon showers likely amidst warm, muggy day
CINCINNATI — Monday begins with some very muggy air, warm temperatures in the 70s and a few morning downpours. Most of the rain and storms are set to hold off until later in the afternoon. Look for widespread downpours and storms to develop between noon and 3 p.m. A...
