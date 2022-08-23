ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Annual Bill Keating Jr, Great Ohio River Swim raising river awareness and funds for Adventure Crew

CINCINNATI — Standing on the banks of the Ohio River, Caroline Keating is proud of how far this swim has come. “When it started in 2007, there was such a bad rap to the Ohio, and we have cleaned that up a little. There’s been a lot of work going into cleaning the river and every year we get more and more swimmers to come out and do it and talk about what a cool experience it is," said Keating.
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man struck in Linwood hit-and-run dies

CINCINNATI — A 25-year-old man has diedfollowing a hit-and-run in the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue on Saturday. According to the Hamilton County coroner, Ryan Malm died on Sunday from injuries he sustained after being struck. Police say Malm sustained serious injuries and was transported to University of Cincinnati...
WLWT 5

Police: 1 critically injured after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 2510 Nottingham road around 8:41 p.m. According to police, the victim is being transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries. This is a developing story that will be...
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting early Sunday in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person has died and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence early Sunday morning. Boone County deputies say officials responded to the scene around 12:12 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. Officials say 23-year-old Robert...
WLWT 5

Loveland intermediate and middle schools to be closed on Monday

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Intermediate and Middle School will be closed on Monday due to HVAC issues in the buildings, the school announced. According to Loveland City Schools, all other buildings should report to school as usual. The school says that they are working to get the problem resolved...
WLWT 5

EBT system outage causing problems for grocery shoppers statewide

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, the day when many families head to stores to stock up on groceries for the week, was met with issues in the checkout line. The Electronic Benefits Transfer system was down. EBT is a system for issuing welfare payments electronically by means of a payment card that recipients use to make purchases.
WLWT 5

Driver expected to be okay after car crashes into pond overnight

CINCINNATI — A car plunged into a pond outside of a Reading Apartment Complex overnight on Sunday. The incident happened just after midnight near the Lakshore Drive Apartments near Reading and Galbraith Roads. At this time, we know that dispatch received multiple calls when the car went into the...
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police and SWAT members were on the scene of a standoff in Oakley Friday evening. Police said the incident started just after 4 p.m. with a 911 hang up call that came from an apartment building. Sources tell WLWT it was the sixth 911 call from...
WLWT 5

A mother's plea for city leaders to fix speeding as her son fights for his life after a hit-and-run in Mount Lookout

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured and one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Linwood Avenue overnight. Yet another heartbreaking story as pedestrian safety has been a huge topic of discussion over the past few months. While city leaders have made some changes to hot spots in the tri-state, one mother's rage and sadness plead for them to do more as her son clings to life.
WLWT 5

Florence police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 42 Saturday night. Police say officers responded around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to the far eastbound lane of U.S. 42. Officials say a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and wasn't...
WLWT 5

Family and friends of 6-year-old Lyla Johnson release balloons in her memory

CINCINNATI — Sunday family and friends gather to celebrate the life of Iyla Johnson. Just last Sunday, she wasshot and killed by her father, Eric Johnson. Iyla was affectionately known as a social butterfly to her family and friends. Singing, dancing and karate were just a few of her favorite activities. Family honoring that bubbly, bright spirit who would have been going into the first grade this year.
WLWT 5

Mazunte now offering its popular margarita as canned cocktail

Cincinnati taco spot Mazunte Taqueria is now offering its popular margaritas by the can. The restaurant partnered with Karrikin Spirits to release the Mazunte Margarita, which has been a customer favorite since Mazunte Taqueria opened in 2013. The canned cocktail was developed using Mazunte's classic margarita recipe, which uses pure...
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
