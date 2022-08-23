CINCINNATI — Standing on the banks of the Ohio River, Caroline Keating is proud of how far this swim has come. “When it started in 2007, there was such a bad rap to the Ohio, and we have cleaned that up a little. There’s been a lot of work going into cleaning the river and every year we get more and more swimmers to come out and do it and talk about what a cool experience it is," said Keating.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO