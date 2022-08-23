Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Recap: Sanya Slams Kenya for Labeling Her Husband’s Actions as Aggressive
On the latest episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sanya continues to have tension with Kenya. Things only worsen after Sheree tells Sanya about Kenya’s comments about Aaron. Sanya immediately becomes angry. And she’s not okay with Kenya saying Aaron spoke to them aggressively while they were in Jamaica.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
urbanbellemag.com
Melody Holt Issues an Update About Her Custody Battle Against Martell Holt
Martell Holt and Melody Holt’s newest court battle leaves many LAMH fans speculating. As previously reported, “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt and Melody Holt have been back and forth in court for weeks. Despite LAMH fans getting very excited earlier in the summer when Martell...
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
RELATED PEOPLE
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Damon Calls out Heavenly & Contessa + Contessa Goes Off
On the recent episode of “Married to Medicine,” Toya and Eugene have some tension over their perceptions of Eugene’s work-life balance. Toya feels Eugene works too much. And his hectic schedule makes it hard for him to spend enough time with their children. However, Eugene doesn’t want it to be framed as if he’s not around enough. So their conversation doesn’t go too far.
Anitta becomes the first Brazilian to win an award at the MTV VMAs
Latinos made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! Bad Bunny became the first non-English-language performer to win Artist of the Year, and Anitta became the first Brazilian artist in history to win a prize at the VMAs. The global sensation won in the Best Latin category,...
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Star Toya Bush-Harris Sets the Record Straight About Her Finances
Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris are tired of people focusing on their finances. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris is once again in the hot seat on the current season. She and her husband Dr. Eugene Harris decided to sell their custom-built house. In the beginning, the couple said that it was their dream house. Toya was able to get the two-story closet she always wanted. As for Eugene, he really enjoyed the pool and barbecuing for friends and family. Plus, they had their children write their names on the house’s foundation. So it just seemed as if they planned to live in the house for many years. This is why so many fans of the show were surprised when it was confirmed that they sold the house.
Kelsea Ballerini Files For Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are going their separate ways. Today, Kelsea announced that she filed for divorce from her husband of almost five years and fellow artist, Morgan Evans, on Friday. Kelsea took to Instagram this morning to address the situation and confirm that they are actively going through divorce proceedings. She noted that they are both “actively healing,” and that she’s thankful for the years of marriage they shared together, but provided no further detail on the exact […] The post Kelsea Ballerini Files For Divorce From Morgan Evans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
