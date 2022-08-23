Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris are tired of people focusing on their finances. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris is once again in the hot seat on the current season. She and her husband Dr. Eugene Harris decided to sell their custom-built house. In the beginning, the couple said that it was their dream house. Toya was able to get the two-story closet she always wanted. As for Eugene, he really enjoyed the pool and barbecuing for friends and family. Plus, they had their children write their names on the house’s foundation. So it just seemed as if they planned to live in the house for many years. This is why so many fans of the show were surprised when it was confirmed that they sold the house.

