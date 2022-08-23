The photo of U.S. Marines and a Navy medic raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II is one of the most iconic images in American culture. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s image on the summit of Mount Suribachi has been reproduced and reimagined countless times, been featured on a U.S. postage stamp, was the official image of a war bond drive and reproduced in sculpture at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO