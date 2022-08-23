Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Kids ride free now? What about seniors?
To the editor — The Aug. 19 paper says that youths will be able to ride city buses for free. What about the rest of us, starting with us senior citizens and ADA riders? Where's ours?. I've had to pay for my reduced-fare card three times so far on...
Yakima Herald Republic
Dozens rappel down Liberty Building in Yakima to raise funds for local nonprofit
More than 30 people spent their Saturday morning rappelling down the side of downtown Yakima’s Liberty Building to raise funds for a local nonprofit that supports people with cancer and other severe illnesses. Hosted by Wellness House, Over the Edge Yakima started three years ago as an exhilarating way...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shop opens a new place to skateboard in Yakima
As the AVE skateboard shop celebrated its one-year anniversary earlier this month, it was hard to miss the newest attribute of the Yakima business. A large skate ramp was built in the south parking lot, providing Yakima Valley skateboarders of all ages and abilities another option to test their skills, socialize and try out new gear, owner John Erickson said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Motorcyclist injured after collision with car in Yakima
A 28-year-old motorcycle rider was hospitalized after a crash on Friday on South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive in Yakima, according to the Yakima Police Department. The motorcyclist was hit when a woman, 18, in a Jeep Patriot didn't yield the right of way when making a left turn, a news release from police said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Emergency work on U.S. 97 prompts detour south of Toppenish
Drivers will be detoured around a section of U.S. Highway 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to a culvert. The Washington State Department of Transportation closed a lane of U.S. 97 this past week at milepost 60 after a blocked culvert caused significant pooling of water, which started to erode the embankment of the highway. WSDOT implemented alternating, one-way traffic to keep vehicles from traveling over the southbound lane.
Yakima Herald Republic
State audit of Naches Union Irrigation District finds violations
An audit by the Washington State Auditor’s Office of a Yakima Valley irrigation district found violations of state regulations regarding conflict of interest and open meetings rules. Naches Union Irrigation District officials replied they view the board member’s contract as permissible and that open meetings violations were the result...
Yakima Herald Republic
Brush fire near White Swan contained, and evacuation notices lifted
Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a brush fire Friday afternoon in the 1600 block of Medicine Valley Road near White Swan. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Yakima County Fire District 5 said the fire was contained and evacuation levels were lifted. Crews were mopping up. The wind-driven fire...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two Lower Valley men charged in Yakima drive-by shooting
Two Wapato men have been charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting in connection with an Aug. 20 drive-by shooting in Yakima. Prosecutors are not filing charges at this time against a 15-year-old from Toppenish who police said also participated in the shooting, pending further investigation. Trinidad Alejandro Hernandez, 19,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Brush fire near White Swan contained; cars and campers damaged
Small pockets of fire continued to burn near White Swan on Saturday morning as crews from Yakima Fire District 5 and Yakama Nation Fire Management mopped up and monitored a brush fire that started Friday afternoon. The fire was first called in near the 1600 block of Medicine Valley Road...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Chaplain from Ellensburg celebrates Mass on Iwo Jima
The photo of U.S. Marines and a Navy medic raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II is one of the most iconic images in American culture. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal’s image on the summit of Mount Suribachi has been reproduced and reimagined countless times, been featured on a U.S. postage stamp, was the official image of a war bond drive and reproduced in sculpture at the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va.
