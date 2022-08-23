Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr.
Longtime Williamson County Commissioner, civic leader, and businessman Brigadier General Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, surrounded by members of his family. He was 86. BG Chalfant was born June 13, 1936, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late, Bertram Humble Chalfant and Argie...
williamsonherald.com
Longtime county commissioner Chalfant remembered for helping shape community
The city of Brentwood lost long-time resident and humble servant BG (TN) Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr. Chalfant passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Betty Jane, and members of his family. He was born on June 13, 1936 and Chalfant left this earthly life on Wednesday at the age of 86.
williamsonherald.com
Stars Over Tennessee explores 244 years of county sheriffs
The Williamson County Public Library will host Ronnie Erwin, the author of Stars Over Tennessee, at the main library Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room. The event is free and registration is encouraged but not required. Simply call the Special Collections Department at 615-595-1246, or register online at wcpltn.org. The main library is located at 1310 Columbia Ave in Franklin. Erwin will also have copies of the book for sale ($125) at that time. The event is free and open to the public.
williamsonherald.com
WCSA completes beautification, rededication of fields
The Williamson County Soccer Association just completed a beautification project and rededication of the fields to show their commitment to the community. A mural of a player kicking a ball intertwined with the wording “Jose Fernandez Soccer Complex” and the script of his signature beneath were unveiled to the public recently.
williamsonherald.com
Policy Talks discusses economic impact of tourism in Franklin, state
Williamson, Inc. hosted its eighth Policy Talks of 2022 at the Columbia State Community College Williamson Campus Friday morning. Commissioner Mark Ezell of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Maureen Haley Thornton, the President and CEO of Visit Franklin, overviewed programs, initiatives and economic impacts of tourism in Williamson County and across Tennessee.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin's History & Cultural Center opens for private events
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced Thursday the opening of The History & Culture Center for private event rental use along with the hiring of Jessica Pfranger to the position of Director of Event and Tourism Sales. The property formerly known as the McConnell House was acquired by the...
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville falls shy of Little League World Series US title, plays for 3rd Sunday
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Earlier this week, the Nolensville Little League baseball team witnessed just how good a group of 12-year-olds from Honolulu, Hawaii, could be when the unbeaten West Region champions bolted to a 13-0 win with five home runs in just four innings. The local boys from Williamson...
williamsonherald.com
Soccer: Ravenwood, Centennial and Fairview post wins
The Ravenwood High School girls soccer team posted a 3-0 win at Independence in Thompson’s Station Thursday. Leah Johnson, Addison Howell and Gracie Hill all scored for the Raptors, while Lexi Grundler secured the shutout in goal. Johnson struck first in the opening 40 minutes, while both Howell and...
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville closes Little League World Series with loss, cherishes journey
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Nearly the entire month of August, the Nolensville Little League baseball team, coaches and most of the 13 families have been on the road, embracing and cherishing the “journey of a lifetime” to the final day of the Little League World Series. Williamson County’s...
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: BGA stays unbeaten in district; Summit sweeps Page
The Battle Ground Academy volleyball team, the defending Division II-A state champions, improved to 5-0 in the Middle Region District 3 Thursday after a four-set victory in Franklin against visiting Providence Christian Academy. The Wildcats claimed a 25-12, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10 victory hitting .300 as a team. Mackenzie Huntington collected...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Page pushes past Franklin in confidence-builder for both teams
RUDDERVILLE – The scoreboard showed the Page High School football team claiming a 28-17 win Friday night over Franklin. What it did not show was that for the Admirals, there were pieces of the game where they were winners. The home-standing and defending Class 5A runners-up were shocked early...
