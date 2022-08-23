The Williamson County Public Library will host Ronnie Erwin, the author of Stars Over Tennessee, at the main library Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room. The event is free and registration is encouraged but not required. Simply call the Special Collections Department at 615-595-1246, or register online at wcpltn.org. The main library is located at 1310 Columbia Ave in Franklin. Erwin will also have copies of the book for sale ($125) at that time. The event is free and open to the public.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO