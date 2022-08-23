Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person
UPDATE: Kentucky State Police troopers have apprehended Jerry Higginbotham. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail. Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges. Jerry C....
KFVS12
Illegal marijuana grow operation found in Graves County, Kentucky
Vashawn Jones and Mitzie Seger share what's new for the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5. Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Nicky V. Hines is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 22, 2022
Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
Comments / 1