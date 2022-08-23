ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 22, 2022

Sean M. Fluke, 41, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born May 29, 1982, in Cushing, Oklahoma. He was a 1999 graduate of Mayfield High School. He was a former employee of Fleetwood Homes in Benton and...
HAZEL, KY

