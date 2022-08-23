ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
Jenna Johnson shares video from moment she told Val Chmerkovskiy about pregnancy

Jenna Johnson shared an emotional video capturing the sweet moment she told husband Val Chmerkovskiy about her pregnancy. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, 28, broke the happy news to Chmerkovskiy, 36, by boxing up a pair of baby Nike Air Force 1s with her four positive pregnancy tests. Chmerkovskiy, who also happened to go to the Nike store that day, opened the box and appeared shocked as the couple had struggled with infertility for two years. “Oh s–t,” the dancer said in disbelief. “Oh my God, are you serious? What the f–k.” Johnson then appeared on camera, giving her hubby a giant hug....
Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett Works Hard! Find Out Her Job and What She Does for a Living

Hardworker! Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) has shared her life journey for nearly eight full seasons on reality TV, from her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut to season 2, 3 and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and four seasons of her TLC spinoff, The Family Chantel. Fans watched her love story with now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno play out, but they also watched her as she worked hard in school, graduated and then started her career. But what exactly is Chantel’s job? Keep scrolling below to find out how she makes a living.
Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
