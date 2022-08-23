ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Predicting Michigan’s 2022 safety depth chart

The Michigan Wolverines lost starting safety Brad Hawkins from last year’s squad after starting all 14 games last season, along with Daxton Hill, who started all 14 games as a defensive back while experimenting at safety and as a nickel cornerback. While it’s not ideal to lose two starters,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

The future is now for Cade McNamara and Michigan Football

It was a long off-season for Michigan Football after a very successful 2021. A cold winter, a spring, and a sweltering summer have all transpired since Michigan played Georgia in the College Football Playoff. There was off-season conditioning, which players started shortly after the season ended. Then there were spring...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Ja’Den McBurrows’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Read anything about Michigan Wolverines cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, and the words “intelligent” and “high football IQ” are bound to be brought up — with good reason. Coming out of the football powerhouse of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in south Florida, McBurrows’ high school...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy