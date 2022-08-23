ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tyre Phillips Looking for More Consistency on Ravens O-Line

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uho98_0hSIFVg600

Tyre Phillips is a big, physical offensive lineman that has a huge upside for the Ravens. However, he still needs to develop more consistency.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyre Phillips is a big, physical offensive lineman that has a huge upside for the Ravens.

However, he still needs to develop more consistency.

Phillips dominated the first couple of weeks of training camp, swatting away the defensive linemen.

That performance did not carry over to the latest preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals when Phillips was penalized for two false starts and an illegal man downfield.

Phillips is battling for the starting job at left guard but he has behind Ben Powers on the depth chart. Powers has been a model of consistency on the offensive line.

"[Phillips] is doing a really good job of ... moving in pass protection back and forth, punching really well, not getting bulled," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s done a good job of that. The run game has been pretty athletic. He’s a guard more than he is a tackle, but it’s good to have a guy like that, that can get you out of a jam, get you through a game at tackle if you need it.

"So, I credit him [for] that. But he’s done well. He’s not out of the competition [at left guard] by any stretch.”

Tyre Phillips

Phillips is valuable because he also has the versatility to play tackle. However, the Ravens might be behooved to focus on one spot so he can grow into the position.

Last year, Phillips played in 10 games — four starts at right tackle and one at left tackle. He was twice placed on IR with a knee injury, first on Sept. 14 and again on Dec. 30.

The key for Phillips is to stay on the field and contribute.

“I feel as healthy as I’ve ever been right now. I’ve been nicked up my last two years," Phillips said. "But this year, over the offseason, I did a lot of work on my body, and I feel as healthy as ever.

"I approach every game like that. I approach every week at practice like I’m the starter – if I am or not – just because it’s a ‘Next Man Up’ room that we have. So, every week, I’m approaching it as a starter.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Powers
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy