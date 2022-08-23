How Much is Sen. Lindsey Graham Worth?

Lindsey Graham has been a Republican senator from South Carolina since 2002. Prior to that, he was a Congressman for eight years.

Known for his penchant for political compromise and a close friendship with the late Sen. John McCain, he was late to lend his support to former President Donald Trump, although they later became allies. Because of that partnership, he was subpoenaed to testify about phone calls made to to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, allegedly pertaining to the possibility of invalidating ballots for the 2020 election. His order to testify was postponed pending the speech and debate clause in the Constitution on August 21, 2022.

He served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2021 and led the confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett . A couple of years earlier, his national profile was boosted significantly after a fiery tirade against his Democratic counterparts on the Senate Judiciary Committee during the hearings called to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh .

Graham has built a reputation as a vocal Republican, but he’s not just conservative in his politics; he also has a relatively conservative net worth compared to some career politicians. Here’s a look inside the South Carolina senator’s personal wealth.

Lindsey Graham’s Net Worth is Between $1 Million and $2 Million

His net worth is between $1 million to $2 million, with the bulk of his wealth coming from his congressional salary, which starts at $174,000 per year and an investment portfolio, according to the U.S. Senate website .

Graham, who is a bachelor without children, had a pretty simple personal financial disclosure for the calendar year 2017, with everything held in his name and no debt aside from mortgages on properties in South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Graham’s assets show that he has invested in mutual funds and corporate bond funds, along with the iShares Russell 2000 ETF. He also has four bank accounts — checking and savings accounts with the United States Senate Federal Credit Union and First Citizens — with as much as $81,001 in them, as well as a TD Ameritrade money market account holding as much as $100,000.

As far as property, Graham isn’t required to list anything he owns but is not collecting rent on, so the values of the residences he has mortgages on in Washington, D.C., and Seneca, South Carolina, aren’t clear. What is clear is that Graham owes as much as $250,000 on the D.C. residence and up to $15,000 on the Seneca home that he lists as his primary residence. He also owns undeveloped property in Seneca valued at up to $15,000.

With some politicians earning millions off of investments, books, speaking fees and other sources of income, Graham’s net worth appears low in comparison.

Lindsey Graham’s Early Life and Political Career

Lindsey Graham was born in Central, South Carolina, on July 9, 1955, to parents who owned a pool hall, bar and liquor store. His parents died when he was 21 and he became the legal guardian of his sister Darline, who is nine years younger. He eventually legally adopted her.

He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1977 — the first member of his family to go to college — and then with his Juris Doctor in 1981. Graham was a member of the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in college. After graduating, he served in the Air Force and acted as a military lawyer.

Graham joined the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 as a part of the midterm elections that would seize the House behind Newt Gingrich’s “Contract With America” and served there from 1995 to 2003. Then, he ran for the Senate seat left open by the retirement of noted segregationist Strom Thurmond and won. He has served in the Senate since then, winning re-election in 2008 and 2014.

Graham’s current Senate seat expires in 2027.

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much is Sen. Lindsey Graham Worth?