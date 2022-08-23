ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bryant Ray
5d ago

Stupidity will get you killed.... Don't put yourself in bad situations in the first place, then you don't have to deal with the cops AT ALL.

rob
5d ago

isn't it interesting how public opinion is convicting cops or rittenhouse in shootings and then have prosecutors drop charges or lose in court.

ElevCraft5
5d ago

I am a big advocate for holding the criminals in police uniforms accountable for their crimes. However, this isn't one of them. It's sad that the situation ended like this, but I can honestly say that I probably would have reacted the same way if I were in that same situation.

Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Rapper Identified As Suspect In Shooting Of 3-Year-Old

Atlanta police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old child. Kentavious Wright was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal street gang participation, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Wright, also known as rapper Dirty Tay, is reportedly signed to Lil...
ATLANTA, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

4 injured by one bullet after gun discharges inside Georgia Walmart

Four people were shot and injured after a gun went off Sunday at a Walmart in Lovejoy, police said. The shooting occurred about 12:20 p.m. when a customer inside the store along Tara Boulevard shot himself in the leg after mishandling a gun, police said. The bullet then ricocheted, striking three other people, according to authorities.
LOVEJOY, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Woman accused in Atlanta shootings had ties to victims

ATLANTA (AP) — The woman accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Atlanta had ties to the condominium building and office where the shootings took place, according to authorities. Raissa Kengne, 34, is also accused of holding a fourth person at gunpoint during the Monday shootings. Kengne is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a gun during a felony and one count of false imprisonment. She was denied bail Tuesday and remains jailed in Fulton County. The first shootings happened at a condominium building in the Midtown neighborhood where Michael Shinners, a 60-year-old property manager, was shot and killed. Michael Horne, 68, the chief building engineer, was wounded, according to the building’s management firm. A warrant obtained by local news outlets alleges Kengne held a third person at gunpoint and demanded personal property from them. Kengne is accused of fatally shooting Wesley Freeman, 41, a short time later in an office building blocks away. Freeman later died at a hospital, according to the county medical examiner’s office.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

12 people indicted for drug trafficking in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Milledgeville and two Atlanta residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges after a joint operation investigation. The 12 suspects allegedly participated in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. Agents seized approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
