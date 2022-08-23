Learning a New Language Is Easier Than You Think Thanks to This App

Babbel

Learning a second (or third) language is one of the most beneficial things you can do in your spare time. Whether it helps you as you travel to new countries, communicate with others who speak the language or even just simply better understand foreign movies and music. However, going out after work to take an in-person class is exhausting and inconvenient, and many of the online services simply are not as effective as they need to be.

Babbel completely changes that narrative. Babbel is an online learning service dedicated to helping people learn another language through daily, trackable progress. The online service offers classes and learning modules to help you continually improve on your skills and build upon the knowledge you have already learned. While many services claim to have similar courses, what sets Babbel apart is the variety of ways to learn.

Babbel provides language courses for 14 different languages including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Turkish, among others. With adjustable lesson plans, hours of additional content and even live virtual classes, Babbel is built to help you reach your goals as slowly or quickly as you want.

