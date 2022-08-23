Ex-Louisville Detective Admits to Lying on Breonna Taylor Search Warrant

Apu Gomes/Getty

A former Louisville detective pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony conspiracy for contributing to a cover up surrounding Breonna Taylor’s death. Detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty in a U.S. District Court to providing false information in the search warrant used to enter Taylor’s home the night of March 13, 2020, when Taylor was shot six times and killed in her sleep by officers during the botched raid. Goodlett is the first officer to be held to a criminal standard for the brutal slaying that activated a wave of racial justice protests across the nation that year. She, along with three other former Louisville PD detectives, Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany, and Brett Hankison, face charges by the U.S. Justice Department ranging from use of force and obstruction to conspiracy for the events of that night. Goodlett’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21, according to WFPL News, though attorneys in the case warn it may be delayed.

Read it at Reuters