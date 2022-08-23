ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

'We hope to make the highway safer' NDOT plans construction on U.S. 50 to Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is creating plans to enhance the safety of Highway 50 up to South Lake Tahoe. During a four-year period study, NDOT discovered crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
RENO, NV
Sparks Fire investigates serial arson near Truckee River this week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department says someone has been setting several fires over the past few nights. Fire Inspector Don Parsons tells News 4-Fox 11 that fires have been set in the area of Glendale Avenue and Galletti Way, near the Truckee River.
SPARKS, NV
Box truck causes fatal crash on SR-89 and Goose Meadows

TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an international box truck crashed into three cars on SR-89 and Goose Meadows on Friday. Around 1:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a 43-year-old man from Vallejo, CA, was driving a white international box truck northbound on SR-89 (south), north of Goose Meadows at an undetermined speed.
TRUCKEE, CA
