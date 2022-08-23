Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Pure Tonic opens as first 24-hour dispensary in northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time ever, those working around the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center can stop by a dispensary on their way home from work any time of the day. Pure Tonic is one of the few 24-hour dispensaries in the state....
mynews4.com
Burning Man, Labor Day weekend to cause traffic at Reno-Tahoe International Airport
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Travelers are arriving from all over before making their final trek to Black Rock Desert. It's been a couple years since the last Burning Man and this is one of the busiest weeks for the Reno-Tahoe International Aiport. Officials say it's...
mynews4.com
'We hope to make the highway safer' NDOT plans construction on U.S. 50 to Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is creating plans to enhance the safety of Highway 50 up to South Lake Tahoe. During a four-year period study, NDOT discovered crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.
mynews4.com
Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews4.com
Sparks Fire investigates serial arson near Truckee River this week
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department says someone has been setting several fires over the past few nights. Fire Inspector Don Parsons tells News 4-Fox 11 that fires have been set in the area of Glendale Avenue and Galletti Way, near the Truckee River.
mynews4.com
Police asking for help, information on attempted motorcycle theft in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is asking for the public's help in locating a man allegedly involved in an attempted theft of a motorcycle in Sparks Saturday morning. At around 8:00 a.m., Sparks PD responded to a business at the...
mynews4.com
Box truck causes fatal crash on SR-89 and Goose Meadows
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an international box truck crashed into three cars on SR-89 and Goose Meadows on Friday. Around 1:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a 43-year-old man from Vallejo, CA, was driving a white international box truck northbound on SR-89 (south), north of Goose Meadows at an undetermined speed.
mynews4.com
Three-car crash on I-80 east at north Wells causes lane closure, traffic delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A three-car crash on I-80 eastbound at the north Wells exit has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash around 3:12 p.m., with traffic backed up between North Center St. and North Wells Ave. According to Trooper Powell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews4.com
Man killed, 22-year-old woman arrested after shooting near the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One man was killed, another injured after an early morning shooting in the area of the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) Saturday. At approximately 1:48 a.m. on August 27, the Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a report of a shooting at the GSR.
mynews4.com
Two hospitalized, 22-year-old arrested after late night stabbing, shooting in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are hospitalized after two separate incidents of shooting and stabbing in Sparks Saturday night, police say. According to the Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD), patrol officers responded to a report of stabbing in 670 Greenbrae Drive located inside Greenbrae Center at 11:07 p.m.
Comments / 0