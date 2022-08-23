Read full article on original website
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning public about suspects impersonating law enforcement
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about at least two people who have impersonated law enforcement in the county. The two men were first reported approaching a residence in the 3000 block of Eastlake Blvd. in Washoe Valley on Aug. 22.
A homeowner in Washoe Valley reported two men on Monday for impersonating law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The resident, who lives in the 3000 block of Eastlake Boulevard, said the two men claimed to be sheriff's detectives responding to a report of a suspicious person. They refused to give their names, and they produced silver star-shaped badges from black wallets when asked for identification. ...
