American swimmer Jamal Hill at the 2022 Duel in the Pool. The week after, he raced at the Australian Championships and broke 7 US Records. Current photo via Jamal Hill. American swimmer Jamal Hill went big down under at the Australian Short Course Championships. Part of a group of American men who stuck around after the Duel in the Pool spectacle last week to get some extra racing in, the 27-year-old Hill broke seven American Records across four days of racing.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO