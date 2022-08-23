Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Federica Pellegrini Marries Matteo Giunta in Venice
Federica Pellegrini, who retired from competitive swimming in December, has married her long-time coach and boyfriend Matteo Giunta. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italy’s most famous swimmer, Federica Pellegrini, tied the knot on Saturday. She married her former coach, Matteo Giunta, outside of the church of...
South Africa Tops Senior African Championships Medal Table
LCM (50m) The 2021 CANA African Senior Swimming Championships took place from August 20th to August 25th at the Menzah Olympic Pool in Tunis, Tunisia. This is typically a biannual meet; however, the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, a combined senior/junior edition was held in Ghana, with the nation of South Africa handily topping the overall swimming medal table with a total of 60 pieces of hardware, including 26 gold.
2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Final Medal Table
LCM (50m) The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
Women’s Water Polo: Italy Downs Defending Champ Spain on Day 2 of Euros
The second day of the 2022 European Water Polo Championships produced more last-second finishes, surprising upsets, and historic results. Current photo via LEN. The second day of the 2022 European Championships produced more last-second finishes, surprising upsets, and historic results on Sunday in Split, Croatia. France played another tight match,...
World Record Holder David Popovici Headlines World Juniors Entry Lists
Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Semis/Finals. While many of the world’s top swimming nations will be absent, there will still be plenty of talent, and opportunities for new countries to shine, at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships. Among the countries that are not sending swimmers to Lima, Peru...
Jamal Hill Breaks Seven American Para-Swimming Records at Australian Championships
American swimmer Jamal Hill at the 2022 Duel in the Pool. The week after, he raced at the Australian Championships and broke 7 US Records. Current photo via Jamal Hill. American swimmer Jamal Hill went big down under at the Australian Short Course Championships. Part of a group of American men who stuck around after the Duel in the Pool spectacle last week to get some extra racing in, the 27-year-old Hill broke seven American Records across four days of racing.
Australia’s Flynn Southam Completes Sweep of Boys Sprint FR Events at Jr Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014) (tie) Diggory Dillingham, USA / Kaii Winkler, USA – 22.50. Australian 17-year-old Flynn Southam won the boys 50 free tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. Southam swam a 22.36, taking 0.03 seconds off his previous best time in the event. The swim had significance outside of that, however, as Southam completed his sweep of the boys sprint free events with the 50 free gold tonight.
Women’s Water Polo: Israel Upsets France, Greece Edges Hungary on Day 1 of Euros
The 2022 European Water Polo Championships kicked off with six women’s matches on Saturday, highlighted by clutch victories from Israel and Greece. Current photo via LEN. Israel pulled out its biggest win yet against France and Greece stunned Hungary in the final seconds as the 2022 European Water Polo Championships kicked off with six women’s matches on Saturday in Split, Croatia.
USA Adds 5 More Gold Medals on Day 3 at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.
Japan’s Hidekazu Takehara Rips 1:57.00 200 Back to Break Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:57.20 – Jack Conger, USA (2012) Japan’s Hidekazu Takehara got out to an early lead in the final of the boys 200 back tonight at the 2022 Junior Pans Pacs and never looked back, soaring to victory in 1:57.00. The swim marks a personal best for Takehara by 1.06 seconds and cracks the Junior Pan Pacs Record of 1:57.20, which had stood for 10 years. The previous record was held by American Jack Conger.
Watch: U.S. Breaks Boys 4×100 Free Relay World Junior Record (Race Video)
LCM (50m) BOYS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016) Podium:. United States (Thomas Heilman, Henry...
U.S. Breaks Girls 4×100 Free Relay Jr Pan Pacs Record in 3:37.99
LCM (50m) GIRLS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (T Ruck, P Oleksiak, R Smith, K Snachez) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 3:39.73 – (L McJannett, S Jack, S Taylor, C Gillett) (2014) Podium:. United States (Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Erin...
WATCH: Day 2 Finals Race Videos from 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
LCM (50m) The meet records continued to fall on Day 2 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. For the second night in a row, USA’s Erin Gemmell of USA and Australia’s Flynn Southam took down the respective girls’ and boys’ meet records in a freestyle event. After the 200 free last night, it was the 100 free on Thursday. USA’s Piper Enge and Zhier Fan were the gold medalists in the 100 breast, while Japan’s Mio Narita and Ei Kamikawabata dominated the competition in the 400 IM.
Top 5 Girls’ Storylines of 2022 World Junior Champs
The 2022 World Junior Championships will begin next Tuesday in Lima, Peru. Despite many countries being absent (United States, Australia, China, Great Britain, Canada, Germany, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Russia), there are still plenty of exciting matchups and names to watch next week. CAN JAPAN GO 1-2 IN THE...
Erin Gemmell’s 53.73 Anchor Leads U.S. to Jr Pan Pacs Record in Girls 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018) In the final girls event of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, the U.S. team of Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell teamed up to break the Championship Record in the 4×100 medley relay. They combined for a 4:02.14, dipping under the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record, which stood at 4:02.33 and was held by the American team of Phoebe Bacon, Emily Weiss, Lucie Nordmann, and Gretchen Walsh from the 2018 Championships.
Clyde Lewis Makes Waves In 200 IM On Aussie SC Championships Day 3
SCM (25m) The penultimate night of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships saw some big-time performances from both the host nation’s swimmers, as well as a handful of visiting American athletes. First, for the Aussies, Griffith University swimmer Lani Pallister followed up her 1500m freestyle national record from night...
Luke Hobson Rips 3:35.67 400 Free to Scare American Record ([email protected] Champs)
SCM (25m) After winning the 2022 Duel in the Pool, a handful of American swimmers stuck around Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Championships. Here is what they got up to on the penultimate day of competition on Friday. Luke Hobson won the men’s 400m freestyle, roaring to...
Chalmers Completes Freestyle Domination At Aussie SC Championships
SCM (25m) The final night of competition at these 2022 Australian Short Course Championships did not disappoint, with Emma McKeon, Lani Pallister and Kyle Chalmers among the racers at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center. 28-year-old McKeon, the most decorated Australian Commonwealth Games athlete, scored a winning time of 23.61...
Heilman Throws Down 51.71 Fly Split as U.S. Breaks 4×100 Medley Jr Pan Pac Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:33.19 – Russian Federation (N Zuev, V Gerasimenko, A Minakov, A Shchegolev) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:37.67 – Japan (T Kawamoto, A Yamaguchi, D Seto, K Hirai) (2012) Podium:. United States – 3:36.65. Australia – 3:36.96. Japan – 3:40.35. In the...
Croatian Water Polo Player Accuses Federation of Unfair Treatment
Ana Miroslavic said her recent COVID-19 test was a false positive based on three negative PCR tests afterward, but she was still cut from Croatia's roster. A water polo player on the Croatian Women’s National Team says she was unfairly removed from this year’s European Championships roster one day before the tournament began Saturday in Split.
