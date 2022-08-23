Read full article on original website
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale
One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and...
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary
If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary....
City of Beacon Has Job Openings with Great Hours and Great Pay
Summer is almost over, and that means back to school for many Hudson Valley families. It means vacations are done and it’s time to reset and get ready for the days ahead. For me, even though I work all year, it’s still a little bittersweet. I guess I remember my old school days.
Great News! Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand Is NOT Closing
I can’t believe how many stories I read about Hudson Valley Businesses permanently closing their doors. Restaurants and delis, new shops and places that have been around forever. It hasn’t been easy these past few years, and the Hudson Valley has paid a price. We’ve lost so many great businesses.
6 Places in the Hudson Valley to Get a Good Whiskey Sour
I once was a regular whiskey drinker. I'd drink my Jack Daniels straight out the bottle at times and would order a whiskey sour from time to time while out at the bars. I eventually switched to vodka, and pretty much put whiskey behind me, other than the occasional whiskey sour still from time to time.
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
Hunt for Ghosts in Napanoch, NY On Halloween Night This October
Are you brave enough to stay the night a haunted Hudson Valley hotel on one of the most ghostly nights of the year?. Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a VIP Halloween Night ghost hunt at the Shanley Hotel in Napanoch. Halloween has turned into a family fun holiday, with candy and costumes. However, many believe the door between the human world and the ghost world opens on October 31st.
Downtown Beacon’s Mysterious ‘Light Cult’ Raises Questions
If you have driven in downtown Beacon then you may or may not have noticed a large and strange-looking building on 9D. It isn't the easiest building to see. I have often wondered what it was for and what goes on there. The building is covered in unique artwork. It...
Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change
A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant
Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force New York ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat
There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
Popular Eatery To Open Location In Carmel
A popular chain will soon hold the grand opening of a new Hudson Valley location. The event for the new Robeks smoothie shop is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Putnam County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., representatives announced. The eatery, located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel, will...
‘Today Show’ Star Enjoys Opening Day at The Dutchess County Fair
You never know who you'll run into at The Dutchess County Fair!. This week, the 176th Dutchess County Fair kicked off 6 days of fun on the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York. Rides, food, great music and family fun awaits guests who visit the fairgrounds this year. Savannah Guthrie Takes...
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
