Dutchess County, NY

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try

Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
NEWBURGH, NY
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary

If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Karen Millman, a volunteer, at a fundraiser for Woodstock Farm Sanctuary....
CATSKILL, NY
Hunt for Ghosts in Napanoch, NY On Halloween Night This October

Are you brave enough to stay the night a haunted Hudson Valley hotel on one of the most ghostly nights of the year?. Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a VIP Halloween Night ghost hunt at the Shanley Hotel in Napanoch. Halloween has turned into a family fun holiday, with candy and costumes. However, many believe the door between the human world and the ghost world opens on October 31st.
NAPANOCH, NY
Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change

A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
NEWBURGH, NY
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant

Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
KINGSTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat

There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
HURLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Eatery To Open Location In Carmel

A popular chain will soon hold the grand opening of a new Hudson Valley location. The event for the new Robeks smoothie shop is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Putnam County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., representatives announced. The eatery, located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel, will...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
