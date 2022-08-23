Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Arrest in brutal attack at Brooklyn mall
NEW YORK - A man is under arrest for a brutal attack that took place inside a Brooklyn mall. The NYPD arrested 21-year-old Jaheim David of Brooklyn on assault charges on Saturday. Police say he was wanted for an attack that took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20,...
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Police on Sunday were searching for the man who shot one dead and injured four others at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City late Saturday.
fox5ny.com
Man in wheelchair robbed on Staten Island bus
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a brazen robbery of a man in a wheelchair on Staten Island. Surveillance video on the S-40 bus shows the August 13 incident when the suspect walked up to the victim, a 64-year-old man who was sitting in a wheelchair.
Man fatally shot in lobby of Brooklyn NYCHA complex
A 51-year-old man was shot to death in the lobby of a troubled Brooklyn NYCHA complex — a year after another fatal shooting in the same entryway, cops said Sunday. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest in the lobby of the Linden Houses building on Wortman Ave. near Van Siclen Ave. in East New York about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The wounded man was rushed to Brookdale ...
fox5ny.com
1 dead in Bronx triple shooting
NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
fox5ny.com
Woman shot to death in car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A woman is dead and a man injured after they were found shot in a car early Saturday on a Bronx street. The NYPD got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on E. 170th St. and College Ave. in the Claremont section. Police found the 37-year-old woman...
3 men shot, 1 fatally, during early morning incident in the BX, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man is dead and two other men are injured after an early morning ordeal in the Bronx Saturday.
fox5ny.com
Long Island man shot to death while answering knock on front door
NEW YORK - The Suffolk County Police Department says it is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night. Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, was shot when he answered a knock at the front door of his East 12th Street in Huntington Station at 11:35 p.m., police said. Villalba-Jimenez...
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Queens. It happened around 7 a.m. on Friday on 41st Road in Flushing. Officers responded to an apartment and found the woman unconscious with multiple stab wounds to her chest. EMS responded and pronounced her dead...
fox5ny.com
Long Island meatpacker accused of tampering with food
NEW YORK - A Long Island woman working as a meatpacker was arrested after authorities say she tampered with food that was set to go out for retail consumption. According to the Nassau County Police Department, Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, of Hempstead, was at work for The Ava Companies on the evening of August 25.
fox5ny.com
Man groped teen in Queens, then offered victim money to spit on him: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say groped a teenager in Queens before offering her money to spit on him. Police say that on August 8, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, walked into a residential building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing, with the suspect following behind her.
Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
Fatal stabbing in Manhattan's Theater District
NEW YORK - An altercation between two men turned deadly in Midtown Manhattan's Theater District. Witnesses told police that the fight might have started Thursday evening when the men bumped into each other. The confrontation escalated and one man stabbed the other in the face and groin, the NYPD said....
fox5ny.com
Cops say man steals fire department vehicle after crash on Long Island
NEW YORK - A Long Island man was arrested Saturday evening after stealing a fire department vehicle following a car accident. Authorities say that at around 6:30 p.m. in Yaphank, Jaime Alexander Brayton, 33, was driving west on the Long Island Expressway when he crashed his car, damaging several other vehicles.
Woman stabbed multiple times to death inside Queens apartment: police
A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death inside a Queens apartment early Friday.
Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
longisland.com
Man Shot To Death at His Home When He Answered the Front Door
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death at his Huntington Station home last night. Second Precinct officers responded to 21 East 12th St. at approximately 11:35 p.m. after Roquez Villalba-Jimenez was shot while answering a knock at his front door. Villalba-Jimenez, 32,...
NYPD sergeant arrested for allegedly assaulting wife in the Bronx: police
An off-duty NYPD Sergeant was arrested on Wednesday night after he allegedly attacked his wife in the Bronx.
67-year-old man beaten and robbed by group of men, teens in Melrose, Bronx
As the victim attempted to get up, the group returned and continued their assault. They snatched the victim's cell phone before finally fleeing the area.
