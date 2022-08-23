A 51-year-old man was shot to death in the lobby of a troubled Brooklyn NYCHA complex — a year after another fatal shooting in the same entryway, cops said Sunday. The victim was shot multiple times in the chest in the lobby of the Linden Houses building on Wortman Ave. near Van Siclen Ave. in East New York about 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The wounded man was rushed to Brookdale ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO