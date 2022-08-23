Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
‘Every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach’: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hates how the day starts as Meta CEO
Mark Zuckerberg might be one of the world’s wealthiest people and the chief executive of Meta, but he still has lousy feelings at the start of a work day like any normal human being. “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach,” he...
Federal COVID-19 website to stop shipping free tests due to lack of money
After seven months of distributing millions of at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans at no cost, President Joe Biden's administration has said it will stop offering the tests this week.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voices: How dare anyone demand an apology for Covid lockdowns – have they forgotten the terrors of early 2020?
Advocating lockdowns might not seem the most appropriate way to enjoy a sunny bank holiday, but I fear it’s necessary. Thanks to some unwise remarks by those two second-raters vying to lead our poor knackered nation, the Covid denialists have been emboldened. Not only do they vow to resist any future public health precautions, but they are demanding that those of us who advocated lockdowns should apologise, both for the lockdowns themselves and the undoubted misery caused, but also for the non-Covid excess deaths now being experienced. It is getting absurd.Liz Truss, inexplicably and inexcusably, has ruled out lockdowns...
srnnews.com
Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is not expected to bid for Electronic Arts Inc, CNBC said on Friday, citing sources, quashing an earlier report that the online giant would make an offer today for the videogame publisher. EA shares jumped 15% in premarket trading after the report from USA Today on Amazon’s...
FIFA・
srnnews.com
U.S. and China reach audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. U.S. regulators long demanded access...
Comments / 0