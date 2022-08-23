Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
White House Twitter account slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, reminding her that the federal government forgave her $183,000 business loan
Biden rips Republicans for criticizing his massive student debt forgiveness the same day on Twitter: ‘I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class.’
Federal COVID-19 website to stop shipping free tests due to lack of money
After seven months of distributing millions of at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans at no cost, President Joe Biden's administration has said it will stop offering the tests this week.
Fed will keep tightening until inflation controlled: Powell
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy “for some time” before inflation is under control, a fact that means slower growth, a weaker job market and “some pain” for households and businesses, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in remarks warning there is no quick cure for fast rising prices.
Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip U.S. economy into recession
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday that she was very worried that the Federal Reserve was going to tip the nation’s economy into recession and that interest rate hikes would put people out of work. “Do you know what’s worse than high prices and a...
Fed’s Powell sees inflation battle lasting ‘some time,’ warns of economic pain
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) -The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy “for some time” before inflation is under control, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in remarks that warned of slower growth, a weaker job market and “some pain” for households and businesses.
Gasoline price drop restrains U.S. consumer spending; monthly inflation brakes sharply
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July as falling gasoline prices hurt sales at service stations, but monthly inflation slowed sharply, which could reduce the need for the Federal Reserve to deliver another three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike next month. Though the report...
