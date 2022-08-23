ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services. Become...
Fed will keep tightening until inflation controlled: Powell

Fed will keep tightening until inflation controlled: Powell

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control, a fact that means slower growth, a weaker job market and "some pain" for households and businesses, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday in remarks warning there is no quick cure for fast rising prices.
