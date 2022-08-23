House Targaryen is in tumult. In the closing moments of House of the Dragon's premiere episode, King Viserys declared his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, the heir to the throne. That flies in the face of tradition, which would have Viserys' younger brother Daemon Targaryen be next in line to wear the crown. We're beginning to see why House of the Dragon's showrunner called the Game of Thrones prequel "Succession, but with dragons."

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO