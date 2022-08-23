Read full article on original website
Feds bust alleged illegal Connecticut-based catalytic converter sale ring
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Five Connecticut residents are facing federal indictment for allegedly conspiring to turn stolen catalytic converters across the state into cash. Their allegedly illegal activities continued for more than a year. This group used an invoice system and kept electronic records to maintain the appearance of...
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Short band of storms spreads damage around northern Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A quick band of storms rolled through Connecticut on Friday afternoon, leaving lots of much-needed rain and damage from strong winds behind. A brief tornado storm warning was in effect in Hartford and Tolland counties for around 25 minutes during the afternoon, and most of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
Take a look inside Mew Haven, Connecticut's first and only cat café
The owner of Mew Haven Cat Cafe reflects on four years of operation and nearly 600 cats adopted into forever homes. Combine a coffee shop and an animal shelter, and you get Mew Haven Cat Café in New Haven. Many kittens and cats - at one point as many...
Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and...
Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm
VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut. A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.
Thousands to attend 172nd Brooklyn Fair this weekend
BROOKLYN, Conn. — Celebrating its 172nd year, the Brooklyn Fair is back this weekend. "It’s very country, it’s very friendly, you meet all the people you used to see and it’s very agriculturally based," said Elizabeth Piper of Canterbury. That means many people attending have certainly...
Did you qualify for the Child Tax Rebate? It'll be sent out to Connecticut families soon
HARTFORD, Conn. — For those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate earlier this summer, the relief money is now on its way to qualifying households. The rebates are being mailed this week, and recipients should begin finding them in their mailbox over the next several days, state officials said.
Drought disaster declared; city restricts outdoor irrigation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Federal officials have declared a drought-related disaster in Rhode Island while New England’s second-largest city is restricting outdoor water use as the drought in the Northeast worsens. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack declared Monday all five of Rhode Island's counties as “primary natural disaster...
Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe, says IG
WASHINGTON, D.C., DC — Former Interior secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut, the department’s internal watchdog said Wednesday. Zinke, now the Republican nominee for a...
Stonington boat crash victims identified: Police
STONINGTON, Conn. — Multiple police and marine agencies responded Saturday morning to a boat accident that turned fatal in the area of Latimer Point in Stonington. The call first came in around 7:11 a.m. Arriving officers found a boat's center console floating off the Stonington shoreline. There were two...
Alex Jones's lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing
WATERBURY, Conn. — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney Norman Pattis...
Construction set to begin on National Coast Guard Museum in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and government officials commemorated the construction of a National Coast Guard Museum. The museum will be located on the waterfront in New London. Construction will begin next week with the goal of opening in 2024. The museum was authorized...
State towns allocate 1% of federal funding for affordable housing
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s 169 towns received over $1.5 billion in federal funding, from various sources, like the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), to help with the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, but they’ve allocated just 1% for affordable housing projects. That 1% is about $15 million and is...
Drought causing concern for Guilford's Bishop's Orchards
GUILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's farms and orchards are already being impacted by the dry drought conditions the state is facing. The crispy conditions have resulted in the waterline in the primary irrigation pond for Bishop's Orchards in Guilford being down approximately four to five feet from where it typically is.
Connecticut schools pivoting as USDA waivers for free lunch expire
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Throughout the pandemic, all schools in the country had the option to use USDA waivers to serve free breakfast and lunch to students under 18. However, those waivers expired June 30, and now many schools are trying to problem solve since their families have been relying on those free meals for two years.
Connecticut school districts struggle with staffing shortages
CONNECTICUT, USA — With a new school year right around the corner, Connecticut school districts still struggle to fill several teacher positions and other staff openings. “There is a wide variation in terms of staffing," said Patrice McCarthy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education. "Districts are in some cases still trying to fill vacancies and we know we have a significant number of shortage areas, so districts have been very active in building a pipeline so they have a more diverse population of educators available in our schools,”
Local landscaping crews see revenue drop due to worsening drought conditions
COVENTRY, Conn. — Drought conditions continue to impact the state, especially businesses that rely on the benefits of the rain. In the eastern part of the state, extreme drought conditions are leaving landscaping crews high and dry. "We have about a hundred lawns we take care of on a...
Stefanowski loses Independent party nomination in tiebreak vote
GUILFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski lost the Independent party nomination to Rob Hotaling Tuesday night in a tiebreak. Now, Stefanowski’s planning to challenge the result in court. His team claims the Independent party flagrantly violated their own bylaws and expects to bring a legal challenge...
CT grads, working professionals sound off Biden's student loan relief plan
CONNECTICUT, USA — President Joe Biden’s student loan relief plan was on the minds of many people in Connecticut Wednesday, from recent graduates and young professionals to parents helping their kids pay back debt. “As someone who is currently in law school and is looking to be in...
