A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
ksl.com
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut
OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
saltlakemagazine.com
Popup Restaurant Arthur Breaks New Ground in SLC
This summer, in-the-know diners have been enjoying one of the most inventive, surprising meals in SLC. On select weekends in June, July and August, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean restaurant Nohm has transformed into Arthur, a new popup restaurant from Kevin and Lex Finch. This new dining experience only serves an 8-course tasting menu and selections from a curated wine list, and even in a SLC dining scene with a growing roster of creative upscale restaurants, Arthur stands out.
New plans unveiled for former SLC Raging Waters site
SLC Public Lands released a new draft of their master plan for Glendale Regional Park on Friday. The park is set to be built on the site of the now-defunct Raging Waters water park.
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
KSLTV
Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina closes boat ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — As water levels at the Great Salk Lake continue to set record lows, the Great Salt Lake Park and Marina closed the boat ramp on Thursday. “You may still use the ramp but do so at your own risk,” the park said in a Facebook post. “We have still been seeing a lot of Kayaks and Paddleboarders launch using the beach or the boat ramp. The Great Salt Lake State Park including its beaches, campground, and visitors center remain open to the public.”
KSLTV
Business owners: Thieves steal $50,000 worth of E-bikes from South Jordan store
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Some local business owners asked for the public’s help after thieves stole five E-bikes from their South Jordan store. Officials with Hangar 15 Bicycles said the break-in happened at 11445 S. Redwood Road at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The thieves took five Specialized Levo...
ksl.com
The downfall of Salt Lake's most notorious 'Real Housewife'
On Nov. 28, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah will receive her prison sentence from U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein. To read the full story go to Deseret.com.
restaurantclicks.com
Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
kslnewsradio.com
Job fairs aim to fill vacancies at local post office locations
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — For those looking for work, the U.S. Post Office may have an opening that’s perfect for you. The USPS has over 350 positions available to fill immediately in Utah. Job fairs will be held in hopes of filling some of those vacancies Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27.
deseret.com
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Utah, known as the thirstiest state in America, provides homeowners cheap water to water their lawns and landscaping. Arcane rules established in the 1800s provide access to agricultural water for outside residential purposes. Unfortunately, these outdated rules now contribute to Utah’s water crisis. Conserving water not only makes sense,...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Bluffdale bridge marks completion of new east-west corridor at Point of Mountain
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The new Porter Rockwell bridge is now finished and will open to traffic Friday afternoon, just in time for the evening commute, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and the City of Bluffdale. With the bridge in place, Mountain View...
gastronomicslc.com
Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues
Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
KSLTV
Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time
MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
