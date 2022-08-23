Lake-Sumter State College alumnus Christine Boodhoo knows it’s cliche but really does love helping her community through her career at the Groveland Police Department. Boodhoo has called Lake County home since she was in the third grade and says her experience at LSSC helped broaden her experiences. But it wasn’t always an easy road. In 2012, Boodhoo withdrew from classes because of a circumstance in her family and she was working two jobs. She remained committed to her goals and returned to earn both an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree from LSSC.

GROVELAND, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO