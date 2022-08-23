Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sltablet.com
Sunshine Life Realty LLC Opens In A New Location
Sunshine Life Realty recently moved to a new location at 244 Mohawk Rd., Clermont and on Thursday, August 25, members of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce officiated at a ribbon cutting to celebrate the move. Sunshine Life Realty is an independently owned and operated business. Meet the Team. 1...
sltablet.com
See What School Was Like At the Clermont Historic Village
Submitted by Donna Digennaro, Clermont Historical Society. Now that the school year has begun, why not take your children to Clermont’s Historic Village to see what school used to be like. In the picture above you can see that all different age groups are in the same room. The...
sltablet.com
Meat Bingo At The VFW 5277 Auxiliary (Sept 11)
VFW Auxiliary Post 5277 is hosting a Meat BINGO event on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Win yourselves some dinner at 855 W DeSoto Street Clermont.
sltablet.com
Lake Sumter State College Alumni Spotlight
Lake-Sumter State College alumnus Christine Boodhoo knows it’s cliche but really does love helping her community through her career at the Groveland Police Department. Boodhoo has called Lake County home since she was in the third grade and says her experience at LSSC helped broaden her experiences. But it wasn’t always an easy road. In 2012, Boodhoo withdrew from classes because of a circumstance in her family and she was working two jobs. She remained committed to her goals and returned to earn both an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree from LSSC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sltablet.com
Lake County Fire Rescue Announces New Deputy Chief Operations
Lake County, FL – Lake County Fire Rescue (LCFR) has selected Battalion Chief Tony Cuellar as the new Deputy Chief Operations, effective August 28. The interview panel reviewed multiple candidates for the position during the selection process. Once the interviews concluded, the panel ranked each hopeful with Chief Cuellar as the preeminent candidate. Chief Cuellar is known and respected by his personnel for his leadership and consistency. Throughout the multiphase reorganization of Fire Rescue and Lake Emergency Medical Services, his role will be essential in implementing the realignment as one agency.
sltablet.com
Lake County Supervisor of Elections Announces 2022 Primary Elections-Official Results & Post-Election Audit
The results of Lake County 2022 Primary Elections have been certified official by the Lake County Canvassing Board and are posted at www.LakeVotes.gov. To view the official results, visit www.LakeVotes.gov and select the Election Night Result Button on the home page. “The contributions, support, and dedication of the Canvassing Board...
Comments / 0