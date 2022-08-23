ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

NewsWest 9

Local mom pushes to pass new law after daughter's death

MIDLAND, Texas — Veronica's Law was inspired by a girl who was loved by many, Veronica Sanchez. "We're trying to just keep her memory alive, keep her spirit alive, and we feel she's pushing us in everything we go to do with Veronica, with Veronica Sanchez," said Jennifer Sanchez, Veronica's mom. "I mean, you know, she's still here with us."
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Marfa City, Jeff Davis County Attorney arrested for DWI

MARFA, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office arrested Teresa Todd for driving while intoxicated on Friday. Todd is listed on the State Bar of Texas and her personal Twitter account as the Jeff Davis County Attorney and Marfa City Attorney. This is all the information we currently have...
MARFA, TX
NewsWest 9

Increased traffic enforcement incoming

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting Aug. 19 and ending on Sept. 5, The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will increase their number of Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers on the roads. This is a part of the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) - Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), or IDM STEP.
TEXAS STATE
Alpine, TX
Crime & Safety
NewsWest 9

State Representative Landgraf says EPA should be limited

ODESSA, Texas — Texas State Representative Brooks Landgraf sent a letter to President Joe Biden about the potential non-attainment designation of portions of the Texas Permian Basin by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Seven other members of the Texas House from the Permian Basin also signed the letter. “We...
TEXAS STATE
#Child Pornography#Prison#Violent Crime#Project Safe Childhood
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

