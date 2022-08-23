Golden Harvest helps families struggling with food insecurity

Editor's note: This is the second article in a three-part series focusing on the impact of inflation and rising costs on local food banks serving the Aiken County area.

The Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta, Georgia, serves 25 counties in Georgia and South Carolina which together make up 11,000 square miles. It supplies the Aiken warehouse at 81 Capital Drive.

Golden Harvest, has been business since 1982.

Amy Breitmann, the CEO and president of Golden Harvest Food Bank, said their mission is to “transform lives by feeding our neighbors today and building a healthy and hunger-free tomorrow.”

Practically speaking, that means each food bank provides supplies for its partners and programs that provide food in their assigned area. Food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and more will get most of their food and other supplies from Golden Harvest.

According to their website, each Golden Harvest serves over 300 partner agencies and programs.

Ed Chavis, the Aiken warehouse manager, said the Capital Drive location is where where food is gathered in South Carolina before it is distributed .

“We are all part of the same organization," Breitmann said. "We serve six counties in South Carolina. Some food will come to the main warehouse in Augusta. A lot of it goes straight to the warehouses in Aiken due to federal and state contracts."

Last year, 12 million meals were distributed. This year, they are on target to distribute the same number of meals.

Golden Harvest Food Bank receives most of its food through donations from large retailers like Publix, Target or Walmart. Some local, state and national farmers will donate their crops in an effort to offer the food pantry fresh produce. Food from individuals is accepted during food drives such as It's Spooky to Be Hungry which is held every October.

The food bank also is able to purchase food at a discount price through contracts with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

There are requirements as to how and where this food can be distributed since it is federal food.

Golden Harvest saw an increase in people who needed assistance during the pandemic due to job loss, children being out of school and not having access to school lunches, and seniors who couldn’t leave their homes to go to grocery stores, Breitmann said.

Inflation has brought another increase.

“I think what we’re seeing now is the impact (of inflation),” said Breitmann. “We’re seeing waves of new people because of inflation and gas prices, grocery prices, housing costs increasing. It means that a lot of families and seniors are stretching their dollars, trying to make their budget work, …it just means a lot more people are turning to pantries and soup kitchens… ”

Keeping up has been difficult, said Breitmann, especially since Golden Harvest is in the middle of fundraising and an $8.7 million expansion project.

“The hardest part of the job is knowing that we have people who are struggling with hunger in all these counties,” Breitmann said. “I think the most beautiful part of the job is knowing that every day we’re taking steps to alleviate pain,… and ultimately hunger from the lives of seniors and families and children… . It is extremely rewarding, and I think that everything we do is focused on really making the world a better place so it makes it really easy to come to work even though it’s a really hard job. ”

For more information on how to donate or on volunteer opportunities, visit goldenharvest.org.