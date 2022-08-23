ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

lanereport.com

Bluegrass Bottling invests $6.25 million in new bottling facility in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ky. — Bluegrass Bottling LLC, a Kentucky-based, woman-owned business, announced it will construct a new bottling facility in Lancaster with a $6.25 million investment that will create 27 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents. Bluegrass Bottling operates in Garrard and Lincoln counties, currently employing 14 people in the Commonwealth....
LANCASTER, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ground broken for next phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (KT) – Prior to the General Assembly opening the special session on flood relief for residents of eastern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway expansion in Wolfe County. This latest phase will...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Launch Blue hosts 2nd Demo Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Launch Blue hosted their second Demo Day on June 15, virtually utilizing the Stonks platform. Eight startups from the University of Kentucky and others based in the midwest and southeast regions participated in seeking investment. Demo Day allows founders to pitch their startups and connect with...
LEXINGTON, KY
multihousingnews.com

West Shore Acquires Kentucky Community

This purchase brings the firm's holdings in the state to five properties. West Shore has grown its multifamily footprint in Kentucky to five communities after acquiring a 384-unit property in Lexington, Ky. The firm acquired Bridle Creek Apartments for an undisclosed price. The seller was Maxus Realty Trust, who last acquired the community for $30.1 million in December 2005, according to Yardi Matrix data.
LEXINGTON, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
WTVQ

Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
themountaineagle.com

Ole Miss transfer happy to be at UK

Keidron Smith really won’t say a lot about why he left Mississippi where he was a productive defensive back for four years, but he quickly makes it clear he’s happy to be at Kentucky. “I am blessed for Coach (Mark) Stoops to give me the opportunity to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Zac Lewis Named Young Farmer Of The Year

The Mercer County Farm Bureau awards the young farmer each year to a man or woman under 35 years of age who has made the majority of their income over the last three years from farming. This year Zac Lewis has been selected as 2022 Mercer County Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer of the Year.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

UK’s Coach Cal donates shoes to Eastern Kentucky flood victims

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – The University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach, John Calipari, was in Prestonsburg this morning to give assistance to those in need. Coach Cal was joined by other UK coaches and local leaders. The group handed out donated shoes to families who lost belongings during the catastrophic flooding last month. The Calipari […]
LEXINGTON, KY

