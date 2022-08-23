Read full article on original website
MSP explosive detection dog is TSA's '2022 Cutest Canine'
MINNEAPOLIS — Talk about a mic drop. In what the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) calls a wave of "overwhelming" online support, Eebbers the explosive detection canine dog at MSP International Airport is officially the agency's "2022 Cutest Canine." Eebbers, an 11-year-old Vizsla-Lab mix, is a passenger screening canine who...
New book on 4-H kids who don't win the blue ribbon
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A new book is out from an award-winning Minneapolis photographer who captures the dignity and wisdom of Minnesota's rural youth, their animals and the importance of "not winning" R. J. Kern joins KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss his new book The Unchosen Ones. He...
Experience the 'Wafflelution' at the State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — An entrepreneur from Norway came to Minneapolis with a mission: Share her love of waffles with the world. Stine Aasland, founder of Nordic Waffles, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to offer samples of her waffle sandwiches. Visit Nordic Waffles during the fair at the West...
1,350 tons of stage equipment hauled into U.S. Bank Stadium for Rammstein concert
MINNEAPOLIS — Saturday was a first for U.S. Bank Stadium, housing their largest-ever pyrotechnics display. The German metal band Rammstein brought 1,350 tons of stage equipment into the stadium to build a stage fit with fire cannons and its own elevator. The equipment was flown in on seven 747...
Minnesota veteran honored with Dream Flight
LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Dr. Robert McKinnell has crammed a lot into his life of 96 years. As a long-time U of M cancer researcher he has written books, studied at Oxford and testified before Congress, among many other things. But it is his service with the U.S. Navy...
Red Bull Urban Portage returns to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Bull Urban Portage was held Saturday with marathon-distance and half-marathon-distance paddle and portage races. More than 70 participants carried their kayaks or canoes through downtown Minneapolis and paddled up and down the Mississippi River. The field of racers included Olympian kayak slalomist, Evy Leibfarth. The...
Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
Kids Café helps craft meaningful change for at-risk children
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Sue Zelickson turns 88 next month with accolades upon accolades. She received a James Beard Award and co-founded the Charlie Awards, but what could be one of her greatest legacies is the Kids Café. "Just cooking and kids sort of go together," said...
Easy homemade pickle recipe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
Eagan police urge public to stay clear of residence amid standoff
EAGAN, Minn. — Authorities say a Sunday standoff between police and an unknown suspect is ongoing at a home on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan. Details are limited at this time, but police are urging people to stay clear of the scene as the situation unfolds.
Community helps to fund basketball-themed room for La'Davionne Garrett, Jr.
MINNEAPOLIS — It's been over a year since La'Davionne Garrett, Jr. was shot in north Minneapolis. And while he continues to recover at home, the community is offering support. "I feel for the family," said Tyrone Raino. "It could have been any one of our child, and wanted to...
Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday. Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m....
Man arrested after standoff in Eagan
EAGAN, Minn. — Police say a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with officers on Sunday. According to information provided by officials, police were involved in an incident with a man in a house on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan Sunday afternoon. Officers first...
Stillwater explores locations for new skate park
STILLWATER, Minn. — Thanks to a push from a hometown skateboarding hero, Stillwater is considering locations for a new skate park in the city, although the size and cost of the potential project remain unclear. Nicole Hause, a Stillwater native who is sponsored by Nike and made the first...
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
BCA: Mother of baby found at MSP located safe
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Early on Wednesday morning the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said a baby found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had been identified. On Tuesday the BCA said the 10-month-old girl had been found by MSP Airport Police around 9 p.m. Aug. 21 with a woman...
Anoka Kindness Rock Garden: How a local memorial is pulling together a community
ANOKA, Minn. — In the summer of 2019, Missy Merschman needed to find a way to make light — in the dark — for the family of Private Nicole Burnham. "I just cant imagine what their family goes through," said Merschman. "And its import for them that Nicole isn't forgotten, and I don't want her to be either."
Eden Prairie students create device to curb distracted driving
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two students from Eden Prairie High School have the best reply if anyone asks how they spent their summer... they invented a device to help curb distracted drivers. Meet the brains behind "EyeDAS". "Since we're going to be drivers soon and distracted driving has impacted...
Isolation, masks and vaccination rules; Minneapolis Public Schools release COVID plan for the year
MINNEAPOLIS — With less than two weeks until kids across the metro head back to school, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) has released its COVID response plan for the upcoming year. The district addressed testing, vaccinations, athletics, social distancing, isolation and masks. "This guidance has been updated over time to...
Easiest ever (no, really) Rainbow Sprinkle Snacking Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Jessie Sheehan is the queen of easy-peasy baking. The actress-turned-lawyer-turned cookbook writer honed her skills at Brooklyn's beloved Baked bakery. She joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share a recipe:. Easiest ever (no, really) Rainbow Sprinkle Snacking Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze. Makes one 8-inch...
