Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

MSP explosive detection dog is TSA's '2022 Cutest Canine'

MINNEAPOLIS — Talk about a mic drop. In what the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) calls a wave of "overwhelming" online support, Eebbers the explosive detection canine dog at MSP International Airport is officially the agency's "2022 Cutest Canine." Eebbers, an 11-year-old Vizsla-Lab mix, is a passenger screening canine who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

New book on 4-H kids who don't win the blue ribbon

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A new book is out from an award-winning Minneapolis photographer who captures the dignity and wisdom of Minnesota's rural youth, their animals and the importance of "not winning" R. J. Kern joins KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss his new book The Unchosen Ones. He...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Experience the 'Wafflelution' at the State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — An entrepreneur from Norway came to Minneapolis with a mission: Share her love of waffles with the world. Stine Aasland, founder of Nordic Waffles, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to offer samples of her waffle sandwiches. Visit Nordic Waffles during the fair at the West...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota veteran honored with Dream Flight

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Dr. Robert McKinnell has crammed a lot into his life of 96 years. As a long-time U of M cancer researcher he has written books, studied at Oxford and testified before Congress, among many other things. But it is his service with the U.S. Navy...
LAKE ELMO, MN
KARE 11

Red Bull Urban Portage returns to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Red Bull Urban Portage was held Saturday with marathon-distance and half-marathon-distance paddle and portage races. More than 70 participants carried their kayaks or canoes through downtown Minneapolis and paddled up and down the Mississippi River. The field of racers included Olympian kayak slalomist, Evy Leibfarth. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Puppy rescued by mail carrier gets new home in the Twin Cities

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — A puppy who was found abandoned in South Dakota is now getting a new start in the Twin Cities - with a help of a special "delivery." A mail carrier found the puppy, who has now been appropriately named Priority, and reached out to a rescue organization. From there, an organization called Ruff Start Rescue took over.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Easy homemade pickle recipe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious. They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks. Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group. Refrigerator Pickles.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
KARE 11

Man arrested after standoff in Eagan

EAGAN, Minn. — Police say a man is in custody after an hours-long standoff with officers on Sunday. According to information provided by officials, police were involved in an incident with a man in a house on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan Sunday afternoon. Officers first...
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Stillwater explores locations for new skate park

STILLWATER, Minn. — Thanks to a push from a hometown skateboarding hero, Stillwater is considering locations for a new skate park in the city, although the size and cost of the potential project remain unclear. Nicole Hause, a Stillwater native who is sponsored by Nike and made the first...
STILLWATER, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

BCA: Mother of baby found at MSP located safe

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Early on Wednesday morning the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said a baby found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had been identified. On Tuesday the BCA said the 10-month-old girl had been found by MSP Airport Police around 9 p.m. Aug. 21 with a woman...
KARE 11

Easiest ever (no, really) Rainbow Sprinkle Snacking Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Jessie Sheehan is the queen of easy-peasy baking. The actress-turned-lawyer-turned cookbook writer honed her skills at Brooklyn's beloved Baked bakery. She joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share a recipe:. Easiest ever (no, really) Rainbow Sprinkle Snacking Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze. Makes one 8-inch...
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

