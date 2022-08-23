Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
KEYT
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
KEYT
DeSantis axes school board members where massacre happened
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed four board members at the school district where a 2018 campus massacre occurred. DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order suspending Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. DeSantis says they have shown a “pattern of emboldening unacceptable behavior.” The removals came one week after they were recommended by a grand jury investigating events surrounding the murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The panel found that the district had misspent money that was supposed to go to a school safety program. Levinson last week called the findings “a political hatchet job.”
KEYT
Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s governor is lifting some rules on fuel supply transportation in response to an Indiana oil refinery fire that could affect supply and prices in some Midwestern states. Saturday’s executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor carriers and drivers can drive if they are carrying gas and diesel. The Detroit News reports it also seeks to suspend some rules that will allow the state access its fall gasoline supply early. BP says its refinery in Whiting, Indiana, along Lake Michigan’s shoreline about 15 miles southeast of Chicago, experienced an electrical fire Wednesday. It says it’s still assessing when affected units can restart.
KEYT
Jury selection begins for death penalty case in slaying of 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first trial in the case of eight members of a single Ohio family shot to death more than six years ago is ready to begin. Defendant George Wagner IV was charged in the 2016 fatal shootings of the Rhoden family near Piketon in southern Ohio. Jury selection was expected to start Monday in county court in Waverly, about 65 miles south of Columbus, with opening statements next week. Wagner’s parents and his brother, Jake Wagner, were also charged. Authorities say the shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy stemmed from a dispute over custody of a child that Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.
KEYT
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who threatens, harasses or intimidates election workers in the key swing state this fall. Kaul told The Associated Press in an interview that harassing election workers is an attack on the American system of government. Municipal clerks across Wisconsin have raised concerns about threats and intimidation as the November election approach. The attorney general said he plans to launch a public relations campaign stressing that harassing election clerks is a crime and informing how people can report incidents quickly. He also plans to coordinate with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
KEYT
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has withdrawn subpoenas submitted as part of a Republican-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted to mayors across the state by former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who he hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Vos fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly surviving a primary election against a Trump-backed political newcomer. Withdrawing Gableman’s subpoenas signals the end of his investigation. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was among the subpoena targets, said the investigation did nothing but harm public confidence in elections and waste taxpayer funds.
KEYT
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in wastewater samples from another upstate New York county, prompting state health officials to warn of expanding “community spread” of the life-threatening virus. The state Department of Health said the polio virus was detected in four samples from Sullivan County, two each in July and August. Sullivan County is several dozen miles northwest of Rockland County, where officials on July 21 announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade. The unidentified young adult was unvaccinated. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett again urged residents to make sure they are immunized.
KEYT
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.
KEYT
Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory’s governor during his 2020 election campaign has been sentenced to 14 months in prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as treasurer for Salvemos a Puerto Rico _ Let’s Save Puerto Rico _ and had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s campaign. Pierluisi is not charged in the case and has stressed that his campaign committee did not coordinate its activities with any PAC. Federal officials said Friday that the super PAC also was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.
KEYT
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state’s Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state’s two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it’s unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.
