nddist.com
BPS Supply Group Acquires Producers Supply Company
DALLAS, SHAFTER, Calif., and WAYNESBURG, Pa. — BPS Supply Group, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Producers Supply Company. Headquartered in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, PSC is a leading distributor of pipes, valves, fittings and critical energy and industrial supplies. This acquisition further bolsters BPS’s expansive product offering and service-oriented business model as a national distributor of mission-critical PVF products.
nddist.com
NSI Industries Names 1st Electrical Division President
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, on Thursday announced the appointment of industry veteran Joe Saganowich as the company’s electrical division president. This is a new position created to support the company’s rapid growth in the electrical...
nddist.com
Harrington Industrial Plastics Acquires Crist Group
CHINO, Calif. — Harrington Industrial Plastics on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Crist Group in partnership with the company’s owner, Paul Crist. Headquartered in Woodland, California, Crist is a leading specialty fabricator of critical fluid process components and assemblies with a focus on the semiconductor end market and applications in other markets, including medical. Crist’s highly technical fabrication capabilities include infrared fusion welding, hot gas welding, ultrasonic welding, CNC machining, laser drilling and etching, precision flaring, and clean room preparation and packaging.
