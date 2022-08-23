ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas is a 37.5-point favorite over Louisiana-Monroe

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second season with the Texas Longhorns starts this week with the opener against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the Longhorns are huge favorites — as of Sunday evening, Texas is favored by 37.5 points at DraftKings. Texas is unranked...
Quinn Ewers ‘excited’ to fulfill dream as the Texas starting QB

In less than a week, lifelong Texas Longhorns fan Quinn Ewers will step onto Campbell-Williams field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the starting quarterback for the program he’s followed since Colt McCoy was throwing touchdowns to Jordan Shipley on the Forty Acres. “This has obviously been a...
