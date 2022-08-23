I tried breakfast sandwiches from 3 fast-food chains in the Southwest, and the best tasted restaurant-quality

I compared three breakfast sandwiches from Jack in the Box, Farmer Boys, and Carl's Jr.

Jack in the Box's sandwich was mostly bun and I didn't love the flavor of it.

Farmer Boys' sandwich seemed to have quality ingredients and a fresh taste so I'd order it again.

I love a good egg sandwich but I don't always have time to cook in the morning, let alone sit down and eat . Since I don't always eat at home, I'm constantly on the hunt to find something on the go that doesn't sacrifice taste or quality.

I compared different breakfast sandwiches from three chains close to my home in Las Vegas, including Carl's Jr., Farmer Boys, and Jack in the Box.

Carl's Jr.'s breakfast sandwich was the only one with a biscuit. Jena Brown

Carl's Jr. packs a tasty sandwich inside a flaky, buttery biscuit.

The bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit from Carl's Jr. proves that a breakfast sandwich can have minimal ingredients and still taste fantastic .

I thought this sandwich would taste more processed given that the egg is scrambled, flat, and folded, but that wasn't the case at all.

Carl's Jr.'s sandwich had a generous amount of egg and a thick biscuit. Jena Brown

Though it was simple, everything in the Carl's Jr. sandwich tasted great.

The biscuit was flaky and buttery, the bacon was crisp, and the cheese added a creamy burst of flavor and didn't overshadow the other ingredients.

Each bite was evenly balanced, and though biscuits are smaller than the typical fast-food bun, the sandwich was stacked thick to create a very satisfying meal .

The quality and taste were well worth the $3.99 price point, especially if you wanted something delicious but simple.

I thought the bun on Jack in the Box's sandwich was a little smashed. Jena Brown

The bacon-breakfast Jack was mostly bun.

I was a bit disappointed by this breakfast Jack, made with bacon, egg, cheese, and a regular bun.

The bun was the star of the show, but I'd been hoping bacon or egg would be.

The menu says the sandwich is made with a freshly cracked egg , and though I could see the yolk inside the sandwich, this protein was extremely thin and seemed overcooked.

I could see the yolk of the egg but this ingredient didn't taste great. Jena Brown

Overall, the Jack in the Box bacon breakfast Jack was underwhelming.

Overall, the ingredients were pretty sparse and hidden underneath a squished and deflated bun. Each bite mainly tasted like bun and cheese.

It's not a sandwich I would order again. However, I give it kudos for being such a budget-friendly breakfast item at $2.39. Plus the service at Jack in the Box was extremely fast and I didn't wait long for the sandwich.

Farmer Boys' sandwich was slightly larger than the other two. Jena Brown

Farmer Boys' option tasted like a home-cooked breakfast sandwich.

Farmer Boys' tagline is "Farm food ain't fast food" — and its two-egg breakfast sandwich, which came with bacon, cheese, and a regular bun, seemed to live up to that promise.

The sandwich was robust, the bun was fluffy, and the ingredients were piled on. It also seemed that the quality of ingredients mattered the most at Farmer Boys.

The eggs had a buttery, rich flavor like they were home-cooked, the bacon was thick and crisp, and the bun tasted homemade.

Farmer Boys' breakfast sandwich had a good bun-to-filling ratio. Jena Brown

The Farmer Boys sandwich was buttery and hearty.

Of all the breakfast sandwiches, this one looked the most like the picture on the menu. It was very filling and by far my favorite.

Though it was the most expensive sandwich at $5.99, it was hearty and well-stuffed , making it a deal I would absolutely order again.

Farmer Boys' sandwich was my favorite but Carl's Jr.'s was a close second. Jena Brown

Overall, Farmer Boys was the clear winner and I'd visit again.

My favorite of the three sandwiches was from Farmer Boys. It was so tasty that it tasted like it could have been from a local restaurant, not a fast-food chain.

Though it was the most expensive of the three, the quality and flavor made it an exceptional value.

Carl's Jr. also surprised me with its delicious biscuit, and I'd definitely order its breakfast sandwiches again.

But, above all, I'm most excited to try more menu items from Farmer Boys next time I'm out and about on a busy morning.