Behind Viral Videos

A YouTuber and 'Sailor Moon' fanatic used the Library of Congress to uncover the never-aired pilot episode of an American version of the '90s hit show

By Mara Leighton
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
YouTuber Ray Mona released lost footage of "Saban Moon," the westernized version of "Sailor Moon" that was shelved before the dubbed version premiered.

Youtube; Ray Mona

  • A YouTuber uncovered a pilot of the American version of "Sailor Moon" that had been missing since the '90s.
  • Ray Mona unearths "lost media" by trawling through the Library of Congress.
  • The episode blends live-action with Disney-esque animation.

YouTuber Ray Mona has ended a decades-long search for the unaired pilot of an Americanized version of "Sailor Moon," the '90s anime cult-classic TV show.

The animated series, which premiered over 30 years ago, follows a teen girl (Usagi Tsukino in the original Japanese show, Serena Tsukino in the English-dubbed version) with magical powers who has a normal life by day and saves the world by night. Its final episode aired in 1997, but its fandom persists ; American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a noted anime fan , wore a Sailor Moon-inspired outfit to a 2022 performance.

The Americanized version of the show, dubbed "Saban Moon" by fans because of the involvement of Haim Saban (the producer of "Power Rangers"), is believed to have originated a couple of years before the dubbed version of "Sailor Moon" began airing in the US in 1995.

After months of trying to track the episode down, Mona said in a Youtube docu-series (find parts one and two here ) that she contacted the Library of Congress and, with the help of reporter Cecilia D'Anastasio, received permission from the copyright owner, Bandai America's Frank Ward, to access the lost footage.

Mona made the footage public at the 1:44 time-mark . It includes live-action and animation that's reminiscent of canonical cartoons such as "Scooby Doo" or Disney's animated princesses.

"Sailor Moon" portrayed a powerful teenage girl, but it managed to attract a sizable male audience through gritty action scenes . Briana Lawrence, the fandom editor at The Mary Sue, told NPR in March 2022 that a new generation of fans may be responding to an unedited version of the show that wasn't available in the '90s, which includes queer content that was previously censored .

The "Saban Moon" pilot is what's known as "lost media" — digital ephemera that's largely gone missing from the present-day internet. Lost media encompasses deleted scenes from "The Dead Poets Society" to the " Mean Girls" video game to unreleased My Chemical Romance songs and Cartoon Network series . Like digital historians or nostalgia librarians, YouTubers such as blameitonjorge , Ray Mona , and LSuperSonicQ unearth and preserve digital culture.

Youtuber Ray Mona did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

