Cozad, NE

Nebraska troopers discover meth, fentanyl hidden in foam statues

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers arrested two people last week after finding 59 lbs of suspected meth and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl stuffed inside foam statues at an I-80 rest stop in Cozad.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, when a trooper contacted occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the rest area near mile marker 227.

During the encounter, a K-9 detected an odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle.

Two foam statues were allegedly found in a search of the vehicle. Troopers, according to NSP, found that both statues were hollow and filled with several packages of controlled substances.

The occupants, Adriana Gonzalez, 31, and Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, both of San Ysidro, California, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

