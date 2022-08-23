Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Louis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 23:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake; St. Louis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Dunn, Polk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barron; Dunn; Polk; St. Croix A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dunn, northeastern St. Croix, southwestern Barron and southeastern Polk Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clear Lake, or 25 miles northwest of Menomonie, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Prairie Farm around 1245 AM CDT. Ridgeland around 1250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dallas and Barron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather in the Midwest; Heavy Rainfall in the Ohio Valley and the Gulf Coast
Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 6 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 6 to 8 mph. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
