Effective: 2022-08-29 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barron; Dunn; Polk; St. Croix A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dunn, northeastern St. Croix, southwestern Barron and southeastern Polk Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clear Lake, or 25 miles northwest of Menomonie, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Prairie Farm around 1245 AM CDT. Ridgeland around 1250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dallas and Barron. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO