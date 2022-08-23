Read full article on original website
Why Is Louisiana Not Even in Top 15 of States With Most Hunters?
It was just last week when you might have read the article I wrote concerning the many free, public places that we have to hunt here in North Louisiana. Those public Wildlife Management Areas have become increasingly attractive in the last few years due to sheer economics; it's just gotten so expensive to hunt that many have begun to refer to hunting as "the rich man's sport."
Excessive Rains/Watching the Tropics – Louisiana’s Weekend
Louisiana's weekend will be affected by the weather, for the most part, those issues will come in the form of heavy rain but we do need to keep an eye on the tropics as well. The excessive rain threat has been classified as "slight" by the Weather Prediction Center. But that projection of heavier than usual downpours covers all but the extreme northwestern corner of the state.
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name different facts about Louisiana, what would they be?. Well, our lovely state is creatively shaped like a boot. It was the 18th state to join the union. The state capital is Baton Rouge. Louisiana's nickname is the Pelican State. These are probably some of the...
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Close Temporarily
One of South Louisiana's favorite places for getting up close and personal with nature will be experiencing a change in schedule here in the next couple of days. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have announced a temporary closure of the refuge during the first week of September.
West Nile in Louisiana: Should You be Worried?
Time to start thinking about West Nile Virus. So far this year, there have been 2 deaths from the disease and 14 cases. There are two types of West Nile: neuroinvasive and non-neuroinvasive. Neuroinvasive includes cases reported as meningitis or encephalitis. All cases in Louisiana this year have been neuroinvasive. The virus is spread by mosquitos and you are urged to get rid of all standing water around your home.
Louisiana And Texas Favorite Junk Food
It's no secret one of my favorite topics is food. I bet you can't guess Louisiana's favorite junk food, I think it's going to surprise you. The website, Zippia.com, researched Google searches from all 50 states to find out what we are stuffing our faces with. Three categories dominated their...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
LOOK: Texas Finds Australian Crawfish, They’re HUGE!
I don't know how they got there, but Texas is about to get real popular with Louisiana residents during crawfish season. A few days ago, news broke about how some Australian Redclaw Crawfish were discovered hanging out in a pond near an apartment in South Texas. Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Louisiana?
When I was first learning to drive, I recall my parents telling me to put shoes on when I got behind the wheel. (Being from the country, sans footwear was my go-to.) I always assumed their request for me to wear shoes was because it was against the law to drive barefooted.
Louisiana Students Amass 22 Billion Dollars in Student Debt
Well the hits just keep on coming... right on the heels of the Democrats' deceptively named "Inflation Reduction Act," (which will do NOTHING to reduce inflation. Quite the opposite... in fact, it will, by design, make things much worse. Don't be fooled... this Act has nothing to do with inflation, it's simply the "Green New Deal" repackaged. It's all about the environmental regulations. Economists predict this will do nothing but raise taxes on working people, increase federal regulations, and, oh yeah... don't forget the 87,000 new IRS agents that will be hired) Joe Biden announced his ludicrous "Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan" this week, which is supposed to offer relief to debt ridden students. But understand, this 'forgives' nothing. That money still has to be paid back. The difference now is, it simply transfers anywhere from $300 Billion dollars, up to, and some say, over $850 Billion dollars, to taxpayers. And by taxpayers, they mean you and I.
