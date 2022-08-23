Read full article on original website
Related
A prehistoric fish may be spawning in Georgia for the first time in 50 years
Researchers in Georgia counting lake sturgeon — a species that has existed for more than 136 million years — have found females with mature eggs.
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
Alligator Comes Flying Out Of Water To Steal Fisherman’s Fresh Catch
Florida, man… even the gators are going to try and rob you. There’s lots of crazy things that a person can witness while out fishing. Not all of them are optimal though. Fish provide a great resource of food to many different species out there from grizzly bears and gators, to eagles and even wolves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catfish Poacher Busted for Using Homemade Electrofishing Devices in Oklahoma
Jay Harvey was bass fishing on Hugo Lake in southeastern Oklahoma on the morning of August 8 when he spotted something suspicious. “My son and I were pre-fishing for a tournament that we’ve got coming up on the lake,” Harvey told F&S. “At the end of the dock there was a tackle box with a bunch of wires protruding out of it, and what looked like an electric motor was sitting next to it.”
Shock new theory emerges in hunt for a man missing for two weeks on a picturesque tourist island after the disappearance of a small yellow boat
A shock new theory has emerged in the disappearance of a young man from one of Australia's most picturesque islands. Ben Chisholm, 22, went missing in rugged bushland on Magnetic Island off the coast of Townsville, Queensland on the morning of July 13. Intense searches across the island in the...
Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana
On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
Marlin Comes Flying Into The Boat, Fisherman Jumps Ship
That’s not where I would be wanting to end up though, but then again having a marlin with a massive sword for a face is enough to make me jump into the deep blue. Marlin are one wild fish. We’ve seen them pull a fisherman 15-miles out to sea before. We’ve even seen one jump in a boat before, but not like this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Bobbers for Catching More Fish
The red-and-white plastic bobber. It’s one of the most iconic items in all of fishing. Next time you’re in the gift shop at the Cracker Barrel, look around. I promise you’ll find one depicted on a tin “gone fishin’” sign or door mat. I’m pretty sure there’s never been a fishing Santa or angling snowman ornament made that doesn’t feature a red-and-white bobber. Most of us learned to fish with these simple orbs on our lines. Watching that plastic bobber disappear under the strain of a bluegill brings back a lot of childhood memories. Key word here being “childhood,” because in my opinion, nobody older than 10 should be using a plastic red-and-white bobber.
The Best Duck Hunting Boats of 2022
After hunting my way across the U.S.A. chasing the North American Waterfowl Grand Slam, I can attest to the importance of selecting the right duck hunting boat for specific waters. While all boats offer some versatility, no one could have convinced me to hunt king eiders on St. Paul Island, Alaska in a marsh boat. Likewise, I would have shaken my head if I was in a TDB while hunting tree ducks in a shallow Florida marsh. Simply put, you need boat for your hunting scenario, and factors including maneuverability, concealment, safety, and size all play an important role in making the appropriate choice for the best duck hunting boats.
“World’s Most Endangered” Sea Turtle Nests in Louisiana for First Time in 75 Years
An extremely rare species of sea turtle is nesting in Louisiana for the first time in 75 years. According to the Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (LCRPA), Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings have been confirmed on the Chandeleur Islands, which are near New Orleans. “Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago,” LCRPA chairman Chip Kline said in a press release. “But this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important.”
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0