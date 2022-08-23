Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal 4-wheeler crash in Bland County
The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on private property in Bland County. The crash occurred at 11:28 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. Charles A. Clark, 80, was operating a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush cutter along...
Man killed by Charleston police after shooting K-9 officer
Charleston police officers shot and killed a man late Saturday after suspect allegedly shot and killed police canine.
wchstv.com
Kanawha Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in finding missing teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was reported missing. Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
4-year-old boy found after Amber Alert issued in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A 4-year-old boy was found after an Amber Alert was issued in the early hours of Saturday morning. An alert sent by Kanawha County 911 just after midnight said that Carter Fulks was taken from his home on Brounland Rd. in the Alum Creek area by his mother, Sarah Hall. The alert […]
WVNT-TV
Fayette County man faces charges after deputies respond to fight
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to a reports of a fight with an alleged gunshot wound. According Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a fight with a gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayette County. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the fight had broken out between two people, which ended with one having a gunshot wound to the neck.
wfxrtv.com
Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s office investigates bomb threat sent through Airdrop in school
COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany High School had to evacuate students and faculty on the afternoon of August. 24, in response to a bomb threat sent via Airdrop. According the principal of Alleghany High School, the threat was sent through Airdrop during the third lunch block on Wednesday. Airdrop” is a way of sending files electronically.
Metro News
Wanted man killed by Charleston police after suspect kills police canine
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police shot and killed a suspect late Saturday night moments after the man shot and killed a police canine. A news release from Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were called to the 100 block of East Point Drive at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man, wanted by police, was there.
wfirnews.com
Man is dead after shootout with Montgomery County authorities
From Blacksburg Police: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 26th, Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire. First aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. The subject is deceased and all the responding officers and deputies were uninjured. The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are following their protocols for officer involved shootings. The Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation of this shooting. Any further questions should be directed to the Virginia State Police public information office.
Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
wfxrtv.com
Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
lootpress.com
Student taken into custody after making threats to shoot up Shady Spring High School
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During the evening hours of Friday 8-26-2022 the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was called regarding a 14 year old juvenile making threats to shoot up Shady Spring High School. Deputies conducted an investigation into the situation. Based on that investigation, the juvenile was...
Charleston murder suspect turns self in
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder in Charleston is off the streets. On Sunday, Charleston Police said that Shavan Vondell Collins turned himself in and is currently at the Charleston Police Department. Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the […]
Metro News
Body found in Cross Lanes was located in a freezer, sheriff’s office says
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — More details have been released about a body that was found in the past week in Cross Lanes. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the body found Friday was located in a freezer. Deputies were responding to a well-being call in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive when the body was found.
Metro News
Kanawha police investigate 2 ‘accidental’ shootings including one fatal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One person died and a second person was injured in separate shootings reported in Kanawha County Friday. Police described both of the shootings as accidental. The first was reported at 10:20 a.m. at a residence on Second Creek Road in the Sissonville area. Detectives said a...
WVNT-TV
Woman missing in Raleigh County found safe
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Saunders was last seen in the Beaver area on July 21, 2022. Her family reported her missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
WVNT-TV
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County mean pleaded guilty in federal court today, August 26, 2022, to federal drug charges. According to court documents, on March 8, 2020, law enforcement pulled over a car in the Beckley area. Chadd. E Worley, 44, of Beckley, was a passenger in the car. He admitted to police during the traffic stop to having 23 grams of heroin in his possession. He also admitted his intent to sell the heroin in Raleigh County.
wcyb.com
Fatal Crash in Bland County
BLAND Co. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash. The Bland County Sheriff's office and Bland Rescue responded to a crash that occurred on private property in Bland County, Friday morning around at 11:30 a.m. It happened in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. Police say...
wchstv.com
Woman accused of holding her 5-year-old in busy street while she tried to fight people
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police said a mother was charged after she was accused of holding her 5-year-old child in the middle of a busy street while the woman was trying to fight people. Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston was arrested after police responded Thursday to...
