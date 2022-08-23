ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
pcpatriot.com

State Police investigating fatal 4-wheeler crash in Bland County

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on private property in Bland County. The crash occurred at 11:28 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022) in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. Charles A. Clark, 80, was operating a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush cutter along...
BLAND COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
Beaver, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Raleigh County, WV
City
Beaver, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Crime & Safety
WVNT-TV

Fayette County man faces charges after deputies respond to fight

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to a reports of a fight with an alleged gunshot wound. According Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a fight with a gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayette County. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the fight had broken out between two people, which ended with one having a gunshot wound to the neck.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Wanted man killed by Charleston police after suspect kills police canine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police shot and killed a suspect late Saturday night moments after the man shot and killed a police canine. A news release from Charleston Police Chief of Detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett said police were called to the 100 block of East Point Drive at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man, wanted by police, was there.
CHARLESTON, WV
wfirnews.com

Man is dead after shootout with Montgomery County authorities

From Blacksburg Police: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 26th, Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire. First aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. The subject is deceased and all the responding officers and deputies were uninjured. The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are following their protocols for officer involved shootings. The Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation of this shooting. Any further questions should be directed to the Virginia State Police public information office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Raleigh County Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
WOWK 13 News

Victim in Sissonville fatal shooting identified

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A  man who recently moved to the Sissonville area has been identified as the victim of an accidental fatal shooting Friday in Sissonville. That is according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell 13 News that Terry Moody Junior was carrying a pistol in his pants pocket when the gun […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
wfxrtv.com

Phone scam circulating in Pulaski, police warn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department wants to warn people about a scam that is circulating. According to the department’s Facebook page, a senior citizen called to report that a scammer called her saying that her daughter-in-law was in a crash with a pregnant woman. They went to say that the daughter-in-law was being held at the Montgomery County Courthouse on a $7,000 bond.
PULASKI, VA
WOWK 13 News

Charleston murder suspect turns self in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for murder in Charleston is off the streets. On Sunday, Charleston Police said that Shavan Vondell Collins turned himself in and is currently at the Charleston Police Department. Collins is accused of shooting Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston, who was found in the front yard of a house on the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WVNT-TV

Woman missing in Raleigh County found safe

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Beaver area of Raleigh County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Saunders was last seen in the Beaver area on July 21, 2022. Her family reported her missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Raleigh County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County mean pleaded guilty in federal court today, August 26, 2022, to federal drug charges. According to court documents, on March 8, 2020, law enforcement pulled over a car in the Beckley area. Chadd. E Worley, 44, of Beckley, was a passenger in the car. He admitted to police during the traffic stop to having 23 grams of heroin in his possession. He also admitted his intent to sell the heroin in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wcyb.com

Fatal Crash in Bland County

BLAND Co. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash. The Bland County Sheriff's office and Bland Rescue responded to a crash that occurred on private property in Bland County, Friday morning around at 11:30 a.m. It happened in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane. Police say...
BLAND COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy