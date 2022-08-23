ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

13newsnow.com

What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions jackpot?

WASHINGTON — It's been nearly four weeks since the Mega Millions $1.337 billion prize found its match in a single Illinois ticket, but no one has come forward to claim the life-changing jackpot. Rules for claiming a jackpot prize vary by state. In Illinois, the lottery allows up to...
ILLINOIS STATE
13newsnow.com

Florida mail carrier dies after getting attacked by dogs

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service has died after she was mauled by five dogs when her truck broke down along a North Florida road, deputies said. Putnam County Sheriff's deputies found 61-year-old Pamela Rock on the ground when they arrived at the scene...
INTERLACHEN, FL

Comments / 0

