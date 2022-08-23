ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana Woman Fears She May Have Been Victim of ‘Poison Napkin’ as State Officials Warns Public of Scheme

By DJ Digital
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Louisiana?

When I was first learning to drive, I recall my parents telling me to put shoes on when I got behind the wheel. (Being from the country, sans footwear was my go-to.) I always assumed their request for me to wear shoes was because it was against the law to drive barefooted.
92.9 THE LAKE

West Nile in Louisiana: Should You be Worried?

Time to start thinking about West Nile Virus. So far this year, there have been 2 deaths from the disease and 14 cases. There are two types of West Nile: neuroinvasive and non-neuroinvasive. Neuroinvasive includes cases reported as meningitis or encephalitis. All cases in Louisiana this year have been neuroinvasive. The virus is spread by mosquitos and you are urged to get rid of all standing water around your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?

Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

LOOK: Texas Finds Australian Crawfish, They’re HUGE!

I don't know how they got there, but Texas is about to get real popular with Louisiana residents during crawfish season. A few days ago, news broke about how some Australian Redclaw Crawfish were discovered hanging out in a pond near an apartment in South Texas. Texas Parks and Wildlife...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poisoning#Crime#Napkin#Louisiana Woman Fears#State#Tx#Desoto Parish#Ksla
92.9 THE LAKE

What’s the Difference Between Cajun Food & Creole Food?

Louisiana is known for many things, both good and bad. Like having the best football in the country, Mardi Gras, the birthplace and home of jazz, our own brand of politics... and of course... our food. No other state in the union can claim the rich, multi-cultural heritage of some of the best food in the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize

Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

New Orleans Doctors Use Robotics In Fight Against Lung Cancer

Ochsner Health physicians and their medical staff team in New Orleans are making major headway in detecting and treating lung cancer in Louisiana. According to Nola.com last year Dr. Susan Gunn, a specialist in Pulmonary Critical Care, became the first physician in the state to use a Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy to examine a patient’s lungs. This advanced technology has a camera on the tip of a flexible tube that allows doctors to look at a patient's air passages.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
NewsBreak
Instagram
92.9 THE LAKE

More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted

More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
92.9 THE LAKE

Saints Final Preseason Game To Be Televised In Lake Charles Tonight

The New Orleans Saints will play their final preseason of 2022 tonight and unlike their first two games, this one will be inside the Superdome in New Orleans. It's been tough sledding for the Saints this preseason. First, their presumed starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an ankle injury. That threw a monkey wrench into their game plan and the coaches had to pivot to a new direction.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy