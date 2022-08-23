Louisiana Woman Fears She May Have Been Victim of ‘Poison Napkin’ as State Officials Warns Public of Scheme

Read full article on original website
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
How Many of These Random Louisiana Facts Do You Know?
If you had to name different facts about Louisiana, what would they be?. Well, our lovely state is creatively shaped like a boot. It was the 18th state to join the union. The state capital is Baton Rouge. Louisiana's nickname is the Pelican State. These are probably some of the...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Louisiana?
When I was first learning to drive, I recall my parents telling me to put shoes on when I got behind the wheel. (Being from the country, sans footwear was my go-to.) I always assumed their request for me to wear shoes was because it was against the law to drive barefooted.
West Nile in Louisiana: Should You be Worried?
Time to start thinking about West Nile Virus. So far this year, there have been 2 deaths from the disease and 14 cases. There are two types of West Nile: neuroinvasive and non-neuroinvasive. Neuroinvasive includes cases reported as meningitis or encephalitis. All cases in Louisiana this year have been neuroinvasive. The virus is spread by mosquitos and you are urged to get rid of all standing water around your home.
Sam’s May Have Missed the Mark on This Louisiana Mountain Hoodie
Swamps, bayous, water, fishing, hunting, cypress trees. These are the types of backgrounds I would expect when trying to describe the entire state of Louisiana. If you want to get literal, we can sprinkle in ports, refineries, and casinos. For this case, we will stick to the more beautiful side of things.
Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?
Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
New Orleans Mother, Daughter Arrested After 12-Year-Old Girl Confronted Bully with Gun Over Fight on Bus
The cries of children can be heard as a young girl bangs on the side of a school bus while brandishing a handgun in a disturbing viral video. It was a moment caught on video that has been circulating on social media and now the little girl's mother is speaking out, laying all of the blame on her daughter's school.
LOOK: Texas Finds Australian Crawfish, They’re HUGE!
I don't know how they got there, but Texas is about to get real popular with Louisiana residents during crawfish season. A few days ago, news broke about how some Australian Redclaw Crawfish were discovered hanging out in a pond near an apartment in South Texas. Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Cajun Wheel of Fortune Puzzles – Can You Figure Them Out?
Wheel of Fortune has been a television game show staple since 1975. Occasionally you'll see puzzles that have something to do with Louisiana, but we've never seen any quite like this!. Louisiana Wheel Of Fortune Puzzles. In Acadiana, we love to "Cajun-ize" just about everything in pop culture. Our sense...
What’s the Difference Between Cajun Food & Creole Food?
Louisiana is known for many things, both good and bad. Like having the best football in the country, Mardi Gras, the birthplace and home of jazz, our own brand of politics... and of course... our food. No other state in the union can claim the rich, multi-cultural heritage of some of the best food in the country.
It’s Gumbo Weather, Don’t Forget the 14 Rules of Southern Cooking
It's finally gumbo weather here in Louisiana! Let's hunker down with some comfort food, but don't go forgetting the 'rules' when it comes to southern cooking!. Shreveport-Bossier City has experienced a record 26 days of 100° plus temperatures this summer making 2022 one of our hottest years yet. Thankfully,...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize
Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
New Orleans Doctors Use Robotics In Fight Against Lung Cancer
Ochsner Health physicians and their medical staff team in New Orleans are making major headway in detecting and treating lung cancer in Louisiana. According to Nola.com last year Dr. Susan Gunn, a specialist in Pulmonary Critical Care, became the first physician in the state to use a Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy to examine a patient’s lungs. This advanced technology has a camera on the tip of a flexible tube that allows doctors to look at a patient's air passages.
Edwin Edwards Widow Engaged to 78 Year Old Speaker John Alario
Former Governor Edwin Edwards died last year in July at 93. Edwards married prison pen pal Trina Grimes in July 2011. Edwards was 83 at the time and Trina was 32. The couple had a son shortly after in 2013 and even starred in a reality TV show "The Governor's Wife" on A&E.
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
Saints Final Preseason Game To Be Televised In Lake Charles Tonight
The New Orleans Saints will play their final preseason of 2022 tonight and unlike their first two games, this one will be inside the Superdome in New Orleans. It's been tough sledding for the Saints this preseason. First, their presumed starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an ankle injury. That threw a monkey wrench into their game plan and the coaches had to pivot to a new direction.
Saints Fans Celebrate New Superdome Sign Trolling Falcons [Photos]
One of the best rivalries in sports is also one of the pettiest. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons hate one another. Not "hate" in the literal sense, but "hate" in the sports sense. Any longtime fan of either team takes great joy in the downfall of the other...
